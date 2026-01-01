ExchangeDEX+
The live Gauntlet WETH PRIME V2 price today is 3,347.16 USD.GTWETHP market cap is 96,876 USD. Track real-time GTWETHP to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!The live Gauntlet WETH PRIME V2 price today is 3,347.16 USD.GTWETHP market cap is 96,876 USD. Track real-time GTWETHP to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

Gauntlet WETH PRIME V2 (GTWETHP) Live Price Chart
Gauntlet WETH PRIME V2 Price Today

The live Gauntlet WETH PRIME V2 (GTWETHP) price today is $ 3,347.16, with a 1.95% change over the past 24 hours. The current GTWETHP to USD conversion rate is $ 3,347.16 per GTWETHP.

Gauntlet WETH PRIME V2 currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 96,876, with a circulating supply of 28.94 GTWETHP. During the last 24 hours, GTWETHP traded between $ 3,296.59 (low) and $ 3,405.23 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 3,405.23, while the all-time low was $ 2,907.72.

In short-term performance, GTWETHP moved -0.44% in the last hour and +7.56% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

The current Market Cap of Gauntlet WETH PRIME V2 is $ 96.88K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GTWETHP is 28.94, with a total supply of 28.94277670185054. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 96.88K.

Gauntlet WETH PRIME V2 (GTWETHP) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Gauntlet WETH PRIME V2 to USD was $ -66.340295815514.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Gauntlet WETH PRIME V2 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Gauntlet WETH PRIME V2 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Gauntlet WETH PRIME V2 to USD was $ 0.

Price Prediction for Gauntlet WETH PRIME V2

Gauntlet WETH PRIME V2 (GTWETHP) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of GTWETHP in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Gauntlet WETH PRIME V2 (GTWETHP) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Gauntlet WETH PRIME V2 could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

What is Gauntlet WETH PRIME V2 (GTWETHP)

The Gauntlet WETH Prime vault aims to optimize for risk-adjusted yield by allocating across large market cap assets and high liquidity yield sources. The vaults risk strategy follows the Gauntlet Prime conservative framework whereby we curate supply to manage security and yield to provide a low risk profile at competitive APYs.

Morpho Vaults V2 are curated lending vaults that can allocate deposits to any number of Morpho Markets, with each vault being customizable and having a unique risk profile. These vaults are managed by independent, third-party risk experts, known as curators, who leverage their expertise to offer a range of Morpho Vaults.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

What is the current price of Gauntlet WETH PRIME V2?

Trading at ₹302341.988324381580000, Gauntlet WETH PRIME V2 has shown a price movement of -1.94% over the last 24 hours.

How does token supply impact GTWETHP's valuation?

Supply plays a major role: with 28.94277670185054 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.

What is the market cap of Gauntlet WETH PRIME V2?

Its market capitalization is ₹8750607.2195272380000, ranking #7203 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.

What's the 24h trading activity?

GTWETHP recorded ₹-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.

What is the 24h price range?

It has moved between ₹297774.105597065295000 and ₹307587.330423951615000, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.

How does Gauntlet WETH PRIME V2 fit within the Ethereum Ecosystem,Morpho Ecosystem,Yield-Bearing category?

As a Ethereum Ecosystem,Morpho Ecosystem,Yield-Bearing token, GTWETHP competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.

What long-term tokenomics trends matter?

Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Gauntlet WETH PRIME V2

Gauntlet WETH PRIME V2 (GTWETHP) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
01-14 12:48:38Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
01-13 21:31:46Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
01-13 18:07:07Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
01-13 12:48:54Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
01-12 13:34:58Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
01-12 13:21:15Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million

