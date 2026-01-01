Gauntlet WETH PRIME V2 Price Today

The live Gauntlet WETH PRIME V2 (GTWETHP) price today is $ 3,347.16, with a 1.95% change over the past 24 hours. The current GTWETHP to USD conversion rate is $ 3,347.16 per GTWETHP.

Gauntlet WETH PRIME V2 currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 96,876, with a circulating supply of 28.94 GTWETHP. During the last 24 hours, GTWETHP traded between $ 3,296.59 (low) and $ 3,405.23 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 3,405.23, while the all-time low was $ 2,907.72.

In short-term performance, GTWETHP moved -0.44% in the last hour and +7.56% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Gauntlet WETH PRIME V2 (GTWETHP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 96.88K$ 96.88K $ 96.88K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 96.88K$ 96.88K $ 96.88K Circulation Supply 28.94 28.94 28.94 Total Supply 28.94277670185054 28.94277670185054 28.94277670185054

