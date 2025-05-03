GUA Price (GUA)
The live price of GUA (GUA) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 206.50K USD. GUA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key GUA Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- GUA price change within the day is -1.79%
- It has a circulating supply of 6.25B USD
Get real-time price updates of the GUA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate GUA price information.
During today, the price change of GUA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of GUA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of GUA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of GUA to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.79%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+34.08%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-7.40%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of GUA: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.22%
-1.79%
+57.16%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
GUA is a revolutionary cryptocurrency designed to provide users with an unprecedented level of security and efficiency through its unique technology and innovative business model. The core value of GUA lies in its zero-risk contract and century-long LP locking commitment, ensuring the safety of every investor's funds. GUA is not only a new favorite in the meme coin market. but also a community-driven platform that promotes sustainable development in the cryptocurrency market through community participation and transparent governance. In the crowded MemeCoin space filled with frog-themed tokens like PEPE, GUA stands out with its unique NervyFrog twist! Jump #GUA, the next big hit after PEPE!
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 GUA to VND
₫--
|1 GUA to AUD
A$--
|1 GUA to GBP
￡--
|1 GUA to EUR
€--
|1 GUA to USD
$--
|1 GUA to MYR
RM--
|1 GUA to TRY
₺--
|1 GUA to JPY
¥--
|1 GUA to RUB
₽--
|1 GUA to INR
₹--
|1 GUA to IDR
Rp--
|1 GUA to KRW
₩--
|1 GUA to PHP
₱--
|1 GUA to EGP
￡E.--
|1 GUA to BRL
R$--
|1 GUA to CAD
C$--
|1 GUA to BDT
৳--
|1 GUA to NGN
₦--
|1 GUA to UAH
₴--
|1 GUA to VES
Bs--
|1 GUA to PKR
Rs--
|1 GUA to KZT
₸--
|1 GUA to THB
฿--
|1 GUA to TWD
NT$--
|1 GUA to AED
د.إ--
|1 GUA to CHF
Fr--
|1 GUA to HKD
HK$--
|1 GUA to MAD
.د.م--
|1 GUA to MXN
$--