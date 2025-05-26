MOOD AI Price (MOOD)
The live price of MOOD AI (MOOD) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 68.72K USD. MOOD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key MOOD AI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- MOOD AI price change within the day is +1.27%
- It has a circulating supply of 84.90M USD
During today, the price change of MOOD AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of MOOD AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of MOOD AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of MOOD AI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.27%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of MOOD AI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-11.40%
+1.27%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
MOOD AI is an AI-powered Telegram bot that monitors and analyzes the emotional sentiment in crypto communities in real-time. It operates where crypto lives—on Telegram—by scanning and processing thousands of messages from token-specific groups, chat threads, and community discussions. Using advanced natural language processing (NLP) and deep learning models trained specifically on crypto slang, trading jargon, and market behavior, MOOD AI can detect the emotional pulse behind a token long before price action occurs. Users simply subscribe to the tokens they're interested in and receive live updates in the form of interactive MOOD CHARTS, which visualize the sentiment momentum—bullish or bearish—over time. These charts are enriched by AI-driven alerts that notify users of sudden mood shifts, helping them front-run the crowd when hype or panic starts to build. MOOD AI is designed as a tool for edge-seekers, degen traders, and crypto analysts who want to act not just on what the market does, but what the crowd feels—a critical signal in the fast-paced, emotion-driven world of crypto trading. Whether it’s spotting a pre-pump frenzy, sensing incoming FUD, or monitoring whale-led discussions, MOOD AI brings a new category of alpha: Emotion-as-a-Service.
