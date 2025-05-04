Moshi Price (MOSHI)
The live price of Moshi (MOSHI) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 7.22K USD. MOSHI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Moshi Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Moshi price change within the day is -2.27%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.48M USD
During today, the price change of Moshi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Moshi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Moshi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Moshi to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-2.27%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+23.94%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-14.20%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Moshi: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
0.00%
-2.27%
-8.94%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Moshi, the long-lost brother of Ponke, was separated from his family at a young age, abandoned in the wild by fate. Unlike Ponke, who grew up with the warmth of family, Moshi had to rely on his wits and tenacity to survive. With nothing but his sharp instincts and relentless drive, he navigated the jungle of life, starting with small trades and working his way up. Over the years, Moshi built a vast business empire from the ground up, becoming a powerful and wealthy figure in the animal kingdom. Now, after years of struggle, Moshi lives a life of luxury—lavish mansions, fast cars, and everything he ever dreamed of. But despite his success, he remains haunted by the family he lost. One day, news of Ponke reaches him, and Moshi faces a choice: will he reconnect with his past and the brother he never knew, or will he continue to build his kingdom, leaving behind the pain of abandonment?
