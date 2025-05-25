Phantom Staked SOL Price (PSOL)
The live price of Phantom Staked SOL (PSOL) today is 172.15 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 13.66M USD. PSOL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Phantom Staked SOL Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Phantom Staked SOL price change within the day is -3.52%
- It has a circulating supply of 79.36K USD
Get real-time price updates of the PSOL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate PSOL price information.
During today, the price change of Phantom Staked SOL to USD was $ -6.2891926564766.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Phantom Staked SOL to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Phantom Staked SOL to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Phantom Staked SOL to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -6.2891926564766
|-3.52%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Phantom Staked SOL: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.93%
-3.52%
-2.08%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Phantom Liquid Staking Token. Liquid Staking with Phantom Staked Solana - deposit SOL into the Phantom stake pool to get PSOL, which grows with your stake. Redeem your PSOL later for your initial amount + accrued rewards or use it in DeFi. Liquid Staking with Phantom Staked Solana provides higher average rewards versus native Solana staking by sharing in MEV tips and priority fees earned, and leverages the Solana stake pool program, which has been audited 9 times.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 PSOL to VND
₫4,414,098.15
|1 PSOL to AUD
A$263.3895
|1 PSOL to GBP
￡125.6695
|1 PSOL to EUR
€149.7705
|1 PSOL to USD
$172.15
|1 PSOL to MYR
RM728.1945
|1 PSOL to TRY
₺6,693.192
|1 PSOL to JPY
¥24,539.9825
|1 PSOL to RUB
₽13,656.6595
|1 PSOL to INR
₹14,644.8005
|1 PSOL to IDR
Rp2,776,612.5145
|1 PSOL to KRW
₩235,177.558
|1 PSOL to PHP
₱9,526.781
|1 PSOL to EGP
￡E.8,586.842
|1 PSOL to BRL
R$970.926
|1 PSOL to CAD
C$235.8455
|1 PSOL to BDT
৳20,974.756
|1 PSOL to NGN
₦273,687.513
|1 PSOL to UAH
₴7,147.668
|1 PSOL to VES
Bs16,182.1
|1 PSOL to PKR
Rs48,532.528
|1 PSOL to KZT
₸88,054.725
|1 PSOL to THB
฿5,593.1535
|1 PSOL to TWD
NT$5,159.3355
|1 PSOL to AED
د.إ631.7905
|1 PSOL to CHF
Fr141.163
|1 PSOL to HKD
HK$1,347.9345
|1 PSOL to MAD
.د.م1,582.0585
|1 PSOL to MXN
$3,312.166