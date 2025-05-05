Rings scUSD Price (SCUSD)
The live price of Rings scUSD (SCUSD) today is 0.998945 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.91M USD. SCUSD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Rings scUSD Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Rings scUSD price change within the day is +0.03%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.92M USD
During today, the price change of Rings scUSD to USD was $ +0.00028923.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Rings scUSD to USD was $ +0.0014289908.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Rings scUSD to USD was $ -0.0022352393.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Rings scUSD to USD was $ -0.0010712906235246.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00028923
|+0.03%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0014289908
|+0.14%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0022352393
|-0.22%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0010712906235246
|-0.10%
Discover the latest price analysis of Rings scUSD: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.01%
+0.03%
+0.01%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Rings is the meta-stable protocol of Sonic chain. It is the main bridge for Ethereum Mainnet stablecoins and ETH derivatives token holders to start earning yield on Sonic. Bridge ETH & Stablecoin from Mainnet to Sonic, Mint scETH and scUSD, stake it for stkETH and stkUSD to make it yield bearing, or lock it for veETH and veUSD to access governance power. When minting scUSD and scETH, users deposit their initial into Veda Vaults which then reallocate the backing toward yield bearing strategies. The yield generated is then redistributed across eligible Sonic dApps and the distribution is controlled by the veUSD gauge tokenomic.
|1 SCUSD to VND
₫26,287.237675
|1 SCUSD to AUD
A$1.54836475
|1 SCUSD to GBP
￡0.74920875
|1 SCUSD to EUR
€0.8790716
|1 SCUSD to USD
$0.998945
|1 SCUSD to MYR
RM4.26549515
|1 SCUSD to TRY
₺38.4194247
|1 SCUSD to JPY
¥144.59728875
|1 SCUSD to RUB
₽82.84250885
|1 SCUSD to INR
₹84.4308314
|1 SCUSD to IDR
Rp16,376.1449208
|1 SCUSD to KRW
₩1,399.0824092
|1 SCUSD to PHP
₱55.4414475
|1 SCUSD to EGP
￡E.50.67647985
|1 SCUSD to BRL
R$5.64403925
|1 SCUSD to CAD
C$1.36855465
|1 SCUSD to BDT
৳121.7713955
|1 SCUSD to NGN
₦1,606.01386595
|1 SCUSD to UAH
₴41.556112
|1 SCUSD to VES
Bs87.90716
|1 SCUSD to PKR
Rs281.6225744
|1 SCUSD to KZT
₸517.3136577
|1 SCUSD to THB
฿33.0650795
|1 SCUSD to TWD
NT$30.67760095
|1 SCUSD to AED
د.إ3.66612815
|1 SCUSD to CHF
Fr0.8191349
|1 SCUSD to HKD
HK$7.74182375
|1 SCUSD to MAD
.د.م9.2502307
|1 SCUSD to MXN
$19.5593431