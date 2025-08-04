What is ROLLHUB (RHUB)

Rollhub is an innovative online crypto casino platform designed to combine the excitement of gaming with the benefits of blockchain technology. Since its launch in 2018, Rollhub has offered players a wide range of casino games, including in-house developed titles and popular partner games. The platform supports multiple cryptocurrencies, enabling fast, secure, and transparent transactions. Rollhub’s unique Wager-to-Mine system allows players to earn RHUB tokens simply by playing, while a deflationary mechanism burns tokens from lost bets to increase their value over time. With a strong focus on fairness, community involvement, and continuous improvements, Rollhub aims to create a fun and rewarding gaming experience for crypto enthusiasts worldwide.

