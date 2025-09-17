What is Solotto (LOTTO)

Solotto ($LOTTO) is the first on-chain lottery built on Solana. Holders qualify for weekly raffles by trading at least 75% of their holdings each cycle (Monday–Sunday). Wallets are split into tiers, and winners are randomly selected with prize pools funded directly from Pump.fun’s dynamic creator fees. This system drives trading volume, rewards active participants, and gamifies the experience — giving traders both a chance to profit from market activity and to win additional rewards. Trade. Hold. Win.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Solotto (LOTTO) How much is Solotto (LOTTO) worth today? The live LOTTO price in USD is 0.00010104 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current LOTTO to USD price? $ 0.00010104 . Check out The current price of LOTTO to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Solotto? The market cap for LOTTO is $ 94.93K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of LOTTO? The circulating supply of LOTTO is 1.00B USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of LOTTO? LOTTO achieved an ATH price of 0.00009612 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of LOTTO? LOTTO saw an ATL price of 0.0000732 USD . What is the trading volume of LOTTO? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for LOTTO is -- USD . Will LOTTO go higher this year? LOTTO might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out LOTTO price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

