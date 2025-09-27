Staked USDai (SUSDAI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.796061 $ 0.796061 $ 0.796061 24H Low $ 1.053 $ 1.053 $ 1.053 24H High 24H Low $ 0.796061$ 0.796061 $ 0.796061 24H High $ 1.053$ 1.053 $ 1.053 All Time High $ 1.19$ 1.19 $ 1.19 Lowest Price $ 0.796061$ 0.796061 $ 0.796061 Price Change (1H) +0.96% Price Change (1D) +1.98% Price Change (7D) +1.56% Price Change (7D) +1.56%

Staked USDai (SUSDAI) real-time price is $1.052. Over the past 24 hours, SUSDAI traded between a low of $ 0.796061 and a high of $ 1.053, showing active market volatility. SUSDAI's all-time high price is $ 1.19, while its all-time low price is $ 0.796061.

In terms of short-term performance, SUSDAI has changed by +0.96% over the past hour, +1.98% over 24 hours, and +1.56% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Staked USDai (SUSDAI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 311.07K$ 311.07K $ 311.07K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 44.07M$ 44.07M $ 44.07M Circulation Supply 302.90K 302.90K 302.90K Total Supply 141,949,407.5912793 141,949,407.5912793 141,949,407.5912793

The current Market Cap of Staked USDai is $ 311.07K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SUSDAI is 302.90K, with a total supply of 141949407.5912793. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 44.07M.