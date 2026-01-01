Steakhouse USDC V2 Price Today

The live Steakhouse USDC V2 (STEAKUSDC) price today is $ 1.008, with a 0.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current STEAKUSDC to USD conversion rate is $ 1.008 per STEAKUSDC.

Steakhouse USDC V2 currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 5,927,282, with a circulating supply of 5.88M STEAKUSDC. During the last 24 hours, STEAKUSDC traded between $ 1.006 (low) and $ 1.009 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.009, while the all-time low was $ 1.005.

In short-term performance, STEAKUSDC moved -0.01% in the last hour and +0.04% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Steakhouse USDC V2 (STEAKUSDC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 5.93M$ 5.93M $ 5.93M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 5.93M$ 5.93M $ 5.93M Circulation Supply 5.88M 5.88M 5.88M Total Supply 5,880,648.169898379 5,880,648.169898379 5,880,648.169898379

The current Market Cap of Steakhouse USDC V2 is $ 5.93M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of STEAKUSDC is 5.88M, with a total supply of 5880648.169898379. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.93M.