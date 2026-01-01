Steakhouse WETH V2 Price Today

The live Steakhouse WETH V2 (STEAKETH) price today is $ 3,326.64, with a 1.40% change over the past 24 hours. The current STEAKETH to USD conversion rate is $ 3,326.64 per STEAKETH.

Steakhouse WETH V2 currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 15,020,706, with a circulating supply of 4.51K STEAKETH. During the last 24 hours, STEAKETH traded between $ 3,285.85 (low) and $ 3,394.14 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 3,394.14, while the all-time low was $ 2,897.66.

In short-term performance, STEAKETH moved -0.35% in the last hour and +7.30% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Steakhouse WETH V2 (STEAKETH) Market Information

Market Cap $ 15.02M$ 15.02M $ 15.02M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 15.02M$ 15.02M $ 15.02M Circulation Supply 4.51K 4.51K 4.51K Total Supply 4,512.269856341399 4,512.269856341399 4,512.269856341399

The current Market Cap of Steakhouse WETH V2 is $ 15.02M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of STEAKETH is 4.51K, with a total supply of 4512.269856341399. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 15.02M.