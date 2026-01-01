What is today's price of The Gray Whale (GRAYWHALE)?

The live price is ₹0.000759657776087205000, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of 7.69%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of GRAYWHALE are in circulation?

The circulating supply of GRAYWHALE is 995471607.27206, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own The Gray Whale?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of GRAYWHALE across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of The Gray Whale today?

The market capitalization stands at ₹761648.603362468020000, positioning The Gray Whale at rank #11683 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is GRAYWHALE being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₹-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of The Gray Whale?

The recent price movement of 7.69% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.