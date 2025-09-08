What is Treehouse AVAX (TAVAX)

tAVAX is a liquid staking token (LST) is an independent extension of the successful tETH concept into the Avalanche (AVAX) ecosystem. It is designed to bring similar yield optimization and liquidity benefits to AVAX stakers, enabling users to earn rewards while maintaining flexibility across DeFi applications. tAVAX will also be part of Treehouse's Decentralized Offered Rates (DOR) ecosystem in the future.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Treehouse AVAX (TAVAX) How much is Treehouse AVAX (TAVAX) worth today? The live TAVAX price in USD is 30.03 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current TAVAX to USD price? $ 30.03 . Check out The current price of TAVAX to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Treehouse AVAX? The market cap for TAVAX is $ 278.01K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of TAVAX? The circulating supply of TAVAX is 9.26K USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of TAVAX? TAVAX achieved an ATH price of 31.31 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of TAVAX? TAVAX saw an ATL price of 28.8 USD . What is the trading volume of TAVAX? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for TAVAX is -- USD . Will TAVAX go higher this year? TAVAX might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out TAVAX price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

