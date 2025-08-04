What is WORT (WORT)

$WORT is a community-driven memecoin launched on the Cardano blockchain with a fixed supply of 1 billion tokens. Liquidity is burned and fully controlled by the Snek ecosystem, and the dev wallet holds 10%, with 7% currently vested for one month. Wort was launched via a hype launch model, allowing only 25 ADA buy-ins at a time to prevent large allocations and promote fair distribution. No single non-infrastructure wallet holding more than 3.1% and over 99 unique stake clusters participating—minimizing centralization risk. The token’s cultural identity is rooted in its fictional universe, WortLand, inhabited by bizarre and whimsical creatures called Worts. While memetic in nature, Wort’s long-term goal is to build a strong, expressive subculture within the Cardano ecosystem. Wort was intentionally launched on Cardano due to its stability, scalability, and uptime. The team continues to explore creative initiatives based on price and demand—ranging from art, music, and animations to memes and storytelling, encouraging active participation and creative freedom within its tight-knit community.

