WORT Price (WORT)
WORT (WORT) is currently trading at 0.00132192 USD with a market cap of $ 1.32M USD. WORT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the WORT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate WORT price information.
During today, the price change of WORT to USD was $ +0.00011372.
In the past 30 days, the price change of WORT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of WORT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of WORT to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00011372
|+9.41%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of WORT: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+17.30%
+9.41%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$WORT is a community-driven memecoin launched on the Cardano blockchain with a fixed supply of 1 billion tokens. Liquidity is burned and fully controlled by the Snek ecosystem, and the dev wallet holds 10%, with 7% currently vested for one month. Wort was launched via a hype launch model, allowing only 25 ADA buy-ins at a time to prevent large allocations and promote fair distribution. No single non-infrastructure wallet holding more than 3.1% and over 99 unique stake clusters participating—minimizing centralization risk. The token’s cultural identity is rooted in its fictional universe, WortLand, inhabited by bizarre and whimsical creatures called Worts. While memetic in nature, Wort’s long-term goal is to build a strong, expressive subculture within the Cardano ecosystem. Wort was intentionally launched on Cardano due to its stability, scalability, and uptime. The team continues to explore creative initiatives based on price and demand—ranging from art, music, and animations to memes and storytelling, encouraging active participation and creative freedom within its tight-knit community.
