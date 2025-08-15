Wrapped Aave Avalanche WAVAX Price (WAAVAWAVAX)
Wrapped Aave Avalanche WAVAX (WAAVAWAVAX) is currently trading at 25.55 USD with a market cap of $ 671.65K USD. WAAVAWAVAX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the WAAVAWAVAX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate WAAVAWAVAX price information.
During today, the price change of Wrapped Aave Avalanche WAVAX to USD was $ -1.68900471531482.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Wrapped Aave Avalanche WAVAX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Wrapped Aave Avalanche WAVAX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Wrapped Aave Avalanche WAVAX to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -1.68900471531482
|-6.20%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Wrapped Aave Avalanche WAVAX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.32%
-6.20%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
|1 WAAVAWAVAX to VND
₫672,348.25
|1 WAAVAWAVAX to AUD
A$39.0915
|1 WAAVAWAVAX to GBP
￡18.6515
|1 WAAVAWAVAX to EUR
€21.7175
|1 WAAVAWAVAX to USD
$25.55
|1 WAAVAWAVAX to MYR
RM107.5655
|1 WAAVAWAVAX to TRY
₺1,043.7175
|1 WAAVAWAVAX to JPY
¥3,755.85
|1 WAAVAWAVAX to ARS
ARS$33,181.785
|1 WAAVAWAVAX to RUB
₽2,037.6125
|1 WAAVAWAVAX to INR
₹2,240.224
|1 WAAVAWAVAX to IDR
Rp412,096.7165
|1 WAAVAWAVAX to KRW
₩35,485.884
|1 WAAVAWAVAX to PHP
₱1,459.416
|1 WAAVAWAVAX to EGP
￡E.1,234.576
|1 WAAVAWAVAX to BRL
R$138.2255
|1 WAAVAWAVAX to CAD
C$35.259
|1 WAAVAWAVAX to BDT
৳3,105.6025
|1 WAAVAWAVAX to NGN
₦39,187.057
|1 WAAVAWAVAX to UAH
₴1,060.325
|1 WAAVAWAVAX to VES
Bs3,423.7
|1 WAAVAWAVAX to CLP
$24,655.75
|1 WAAVAWAVAX to PKR
Rs7,235.76
|1 WAAVAWAVAX to KZT
₸13,758.675
|1 WAAVAWAVAX to THB
฿828.5865
|1 WAAVAWAVAX to TWD
NT$767.522
|1 WAAVAWAVAX to AED
د.إ93.7685
|1 WAAVAWAVAX to CHF
Fr20.44
|1 WAAVAWAVAX to HKD
HK$200.312
|1 WAAVAWAVAX to AMD
֏9,792.804
|1 WAAVAWAVAX to MAD
.د.م229.95
|1 WAAVAWAVAX to MXN
$480.0845
|1 WAAVAWAVAX to PLN
zł93.2575
|1 WAAVAWAVAX to RON
лв110.887
|1 WAAVAWAVAX to SEK
kr244.5135
|1 WAAVAWAVAX to BGN
лв42.6685
|1 WAAVAWAVAX to HUF
Ft8,669.626
|1 WAAVAWAVAX to CZK
Kč536.8055
|1 WAAVAWAVAX to KWD
د.ك7.79275
|1 WAAVAWAVAX to ILS
₪86.359