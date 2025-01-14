QANplatform Fiyatı (QANX)
Bugün için canlı QANplatform (QANX) fiyatı, 0.04544783 USD. Mevcut piyasa değeriyse, $ 77.20M USD. QANX / USD fiyatı, canlı olarak güncellenmektedir.
QANplatform Anahtar Piyasa Performansı:
- 24 saatlik işlem hacmi $ 285.27K USD
- Gün içindeki QANplatform fiyat değişimi -4.81%
- Dolaşımdaki arz: 1.70B USD.
MEXC'deki QANX / USD fiyatının gerçek zamanlı güncellemelerini alın. Hızlı değişen kripto para piyasasında akıllı alım satım kararları vermek için gerekli olan en yeni veriler ve piyasa analizleri ile güncel kalın. MEXC, QANX fiyatına ilişkin doğru bilgiler için başvuracağınız ilk platformdur.
Gün içerisinde, QANplatform / USD fiyat değişimi, $ -0.00229957097069198.
Son 30 gün içerisinde, QANplatform / USD fiyat değişimi, $ -0.0142597429.
Son 60 gün içerisinde, QANplatform / USD fiyat değişimi, $ +0.0389394280.
Son 90 gün içerisinde, QANplatform / USD fiyat değişimi, $ +0.018649236351009164.
|Dönem
|Değişim (USD)
|Değişim (%)
|Bugün
|$ -0.00229957097069198
|-4.81%
|30 Gün
|$ -0.0142597429
|-31.37%
|60 Gün
|$ +0.0389394280
|+85.68%
|90 Gün
|$ +0.018649236351009164
|+69.59%
En güncel QANplatform fiyat analizi bilgilerini keşfedin: 24 sa Düşük ve Yüksek, Tüm Zamanların En Yükseği ve günlük değişimler:
+0.32%
-4.81%
-13.44%
Piyasa istatistiklerini inceleyin: Piyasa değeri, 24 saatlik hacim ve arz:
What Is QANplatform (QANX)? QANplatform, the quantum-resistant hybrid blockchain platform enables developers and enterprises to rapidly build software applications like DApps or DeFi and run business processes on blockchain. A blockchain platform, like QANplatform is the basic infrastructure of all blockchain projects and applications. It is like the operating system on a computer. The whole ecosystem can only build and work on top of it. Connect it with real-world data, run automated smart contracts, build decentralized applications (DApps). According to HFS Research excerpt for IBM: Enterprise blockchain adoption is going through a “90-9-1” adoption challenge. 90% of companies are still trying to internalize the concept and its relevant impact. 9% of enterprises that identified relevant use cases are struggling to start with their PoCs and pilots. The 1% of enterprises that have successful pilots are challenged with scalability to a production-grade environment. To achieve blockchain mass adoption Qanplatform focused on these challenges. They built a lot of automation and integration to help freelance developers, blockchain development companies and enterprises start their blockchain PoCs (Proof-of-Concept) as fast as possible. It takes less than 5 minutes to deploy the QAN private blockchain to a preferred cloud platform and start building on it. Who Are the Founders of QANplatform ? Johann Polecsak, QAN's Chief Technology Officer is also an economist. He along with the Business Development team pursues the way to make QAN as appealing as possible. In the end all what matters is market share. His laser focus lights in the single direction of eliminating any obstacles which could come up as a reason not to implement Blockchain technology, making QAN the only sane choice to work with. Endre Abraham (Silur), QAN's Head of Cryptology contributed to several blockchain projects like Ethereum, Zcash, or Monero. Gaining such an extensive experience could only lead him in one direction: Building a blockchain which solves the pain points of the existing mainstream ones. What Makes QANplatform Unique? QANplatform solves the problems enterprises and developers face when using currently available blockchain by building a platform from scratch that does not require them to make compromises: - Hybrid blockchain platform - 80% faster implementation than other blockchains - Lowest hardware and energy requirements on the market - Predictable data transaction prices for public blockchains - Enterprise-ready transaction speed - Quantum-resistant security The experienced team behind QANplatform worked in companies and projects like IBM, Telekom, Uber, Bitcoin.com, Ethereum, Monero, Zcash...
MEXC, dünya çapında 10 milyondan fazla kullanıcının güvendiği lider bir kripto para borsasıdır. En geniş token çeşitliliğine, en hızlı token listelemelerine ve piyasadaki en düşük işlem ücretlerine sahip kripto borsası olarak öne çıkmaktadır. En üst düzey likiditeyi ve piyasadaki en rekabetçi işlem ücretlerini deneyimlemek için hemen MEXC'ye katılın!
Kripto para fiyatları, yüksek piyasa risklerine ve fiyat değişikliğine maruz kalabilmektedir. Bildiğiniz ve risklerini anladığınız proje ve ürünlere yatırım yapmalısınız. Yatırım deneyiminizi, mali durumunuzu, yatırım hedeflerinizi ve risk toleransınızı dikkatlice değerlendirmeli ve yatırım yapmadan önce bağımsız bir mali danışmanla görüşmelisiniz. Bu belge, yatırım tavsiyesi niteliği taşımamaktadır. Geçmiş performansınız, gelecekteki performansınızın güvenilir bir göstergesi değildir. Yatırımlarınızın değeri yükselebileceği gibi düşebilir ve yatırdığınız tutarı geri alamayabilirsiniz. Yatırım kararlarınızdan yalnızca siz sorumlusunuz. MEXC, uğrayabileceğiniz herhangi bir zarardan sorumlu değildir. Daha fazla bilgi için lütfen Kullanım Koşulları ve Risk Uyarısına göz atın. Yukarıda bahsi geçen ve burada sunulan kripto paraya ilişkin verilerin (örn: mevcut canlı fiyat) üçüncü taraf kaynaklardan sağlandığını lütfen göz önünde bulundurun. Bu veriler size "olduğu şekilde" ve yalnızca bilgilendirme amacıyla herhangi beyan ve garanti olmaksızın sunulmaktadır. Ayrıca, üçüncü taraf sitelerin bağlantıları MEXC'nin kontrolünde değildir. MEXC, bu tür üçüncü taraf sitelerin ve içeriklerin güvenilirliğinden ve doğruluğundan sorumlu değildir.
|1 QANX / AUD
A$0.0731710063
|1 QANX / GBP
￡0.0368127423
|1 QANX / EUR
€0.0440843951
|1 QANX / USD
$0.04544783
|1 QANX / MYR
RM0.2049697133
|1 QANX / TRY
₺1.6124890084
|1 QANX / JPY
¥7.148943659
|1 QANX / RUB
₽4.6688555759
|1 QANX / INR
₹3.9435082091
|1 QANX / IDR
Rp745.0462742352
|1 QANX / PHP
₱2.6646062729
|1 QANX / EGP
￡E.2.2955698933
|1 QANX / BRL
R$0.2767772847
|1 QANX / CAD
C$0.0649903969
|1 QANX / BDT
৳5.5241837365
|1 QANX / NGN
₦70.4614066754
|1 QANX / UAH
₴1.926987992
|1 QANX / VES
Bs2.40873499
|1 QANX / PKR
Rs12.666310221
|1 QANX / KZT
₸24.1355245998
|1 QANX / THB
฿1.5747673095
|1 QANX / TWD
NT$1.5052321296
|1 QANX / CHF
Fr0.0413575253
|1 QANX / HKD
HK$0.3535841174
|1 QANX / MAD
.د.م0.4585686047