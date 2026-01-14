ExchangeDEX+
The live KEFUXIAOHE price today is 0.005184 USD.客服小何 market cap is 5,184,000 USD. Track real-time 客服小何 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!The live KEFUXIAOHE price today is 0.005184 USD.客服小何 market cap is 5,184,000 USD. Track real-time 客服小何 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

1 客服小何 to USD Live Price:

$0.005184
+19.50%1D
USD
KEFUXIAOHE (客服小何) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-14 10:53:49 (UTC+8)

KEFUXIAOHE Price Today

The live KEFUXIAOHE (客服小何) price today is $ 0.005184, with a 19.50% change over the past 24 hours. The current 客服小何 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.005184 per 客服小何.

KEFUXIAOHE currently ranks #1302 by market capitalisation at $ 5.18M, with a circulating supply of 1.00B 客服小何. During the last 24 hours, 客服小何 traded between $ 0.004175 (low) and $ 0.005625 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.08556276703003587, while the all-time low was $ 0.000043032462571064.

In short-term performance, 客服小何 moved +7.08% in the last hour and +31.70% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 52.84K.

KEFUXIAOHE (客服小何) Market Information

No.1302

$ 5.18M
$ 52.84K
$ 5.18M
1.00B
1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000
100.00%

BSC

The current Market Cap of KEFUXIAOHE is $ 5.18M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 52.84K. The circulating supply of 客服小何 is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.18M.

KEFUXIAOHE Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.004175
24H Low
$ 0.005625
24H High

$ 0.004175
$ 0.005625
$ 0.08556276703003587
$ 0.000043032462571064
+7.08%

+19.50%

+31.70%

+31.70%

KEFUXIAOHE (客服小何) Price History USD

Track the price changes of KEFUXIAOHE for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00084592+19.50%
30 Days$ +0.000814+18.62%
60 Days$ -0.001163-18.33%
90 Days$ -0.007336-58.60%
KEFUXIAOHE Price Change Today

Today, 客服小何 recorded a change of $ +0.00084592 (+19.50%), reflecting its latest market activity.

KEFUXIAOHE 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.000814 (+18.62%), showing the token's short-term performance.

KEFUXIAOHE 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, 客服小何 saw a change of $ -0.001163 (-18.33%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

KEFUXIAOHE 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.007336 (-58.60%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of KEFUXIAOHE (客服小何)?

Check out the KEFUXIAOHE Price History page now.

AI Analysis for KEFUXIAOHE

AI-driven insights that analyse KEFUXIAOHE latest price movements, trading volume trends, and market sentiment indicators, delivering real-time updates to identify trading opportunities and support informed decision-making.

What factors influence KEFUXIAOHE's prices?

KEFUXIAOHE appears to be a very niche or potentially new cryptocurrency token. General factors that typically influence such token prices include:

- Trading volume and liquidity
- Market sentiment and speculation
- Utility and real-world adoption
- Community size and engagement
- Exchange listings availability

Why do people want to know KEFUXIAOHE's price today?

People want to know KEFUXIAOHE price today because they are investors or traders monitoring their holdings for profit/loss calculations, entry/exit decisions, and portfolio management. Real-time pricing helps assess market volatility, trading opportunities, and investment performance in the cryptocurrency market.

Price Prediction for KEFUXIAOHE

KEFUXIAOHE (客服小何) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of 客服小何 in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
KEFUXIAOHE (客服小何) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of KEFUXIAOHE could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

About KEFUXIAOHE

KEFUXIAOHE is a digital asset that operates on its own proprietary blockchain network. It is designed to facilitate peer-to-peer transactions, with a focus on enabling secure, fast, and low-cost transfers of value. The asset uses a consensus model that is widely accepted in the cryptocurrency community, ensuring the integrity and security of transactions. KEFUXIAOHE’s supply and issuance model is based on predetermined rules embedded within its blockchain protocol. The asset is typically used in transactions that require quick settlement times and minimal fees, making it a popular choice in various digital ecosystems. Its blockchain also supports the development and execution of smart contracts, adding to its versatility and utility in the crypto space.

How to buy & Invest KEFUXIAOHE in India

Ready to get started with KEFUXIAOHE? Buying 客服小何 is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy KEFUXIAOHE. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your KEFUXIAOHE (客服小何) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and KEFUXIAOHE will be instantly credited to your wallet.
What can you do with KEFUXIAOHE

