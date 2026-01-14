WUWEI Price Today

The live WUWEI (無為) price today is $ 0.00003592, with a 17.82% change over the past 24 hours. The current 無為 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00003592 per 無為.

WUWEI currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- 無為. During the last 24 hours, 無為 traded between $ 0.00002912 (low) and $ 0.00003592 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, 無為 moved +7.44% in the last hour and +40.47% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 56.19K.

WUWEI (無為) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 56.19K$ 56.19K $ 56.19K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply ---- -- Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of WUWEI is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 56.19K. The circulating supply of 無為 is --, with a total supply of --. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is --.