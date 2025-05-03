Wyckoff Pattern: A Simplified Guide For Beginners
5ire Price(5IRE)
The current price of 5ire (5IRE) today is 0.001431 USD with a current market cap of $ 1.83M USD. 5IRE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key 5ire Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 81.41K USD
- 5ire price change within the day is -2.65%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.28B USD
5IRE price information.
Track the price changes of 5ire for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00003895
|-2.65%
|30 Days
|$ +0.000307
|+27.31%
|60 Days
|$ +0.000273
|+23.57%
|90 Days
|$ -0.001463
|-50.56%
Today, 5IRE recorded a change of $ -0.00003895 (-2.65%), reflecting its latest market activity.5ire 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.000307 (+27.31%), showing the token's short-term performance.5ire 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, 5IRE saw a change of $ +0.000273 (+23.57%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.5ire 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.001463 (-50.56%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of 5ire: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.84%
-2.65%
+1.56%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
5ire is a dual-chain (EVM and WASM) blockchain ecosystem that focuses on combatting global sustainability issues, aligning to the UN’s 2030 agenda for sustainable development. At the core of 5ireChain (5ire’s native blockchain) is a SPoS (Sustainable Proof-of-Stake) consensus mechanism that incentivises validators towards sustainability to receive higher rewards.
5ire is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your 5ire investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.
Additionally, you can:
- Check 5IRE staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about 5ire on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.
Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your 5ire buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.
Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as 5ire, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of 5IRE? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our 5ire price prediction page.
Tracing 5IRE's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing 5IRE's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our 5ire price history page.
Looking for how to buy 5ire? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase 5ire on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.
|1 5IRE to VND
₫37.656765
|1 5IRE to AUD
A$0.00221805
|1 5IRE to GBP
￡0.00107325
|1 5IRE to EUR
€0.00125928
|1 5IRE to USD
$0.001431
|1 5IRE to MYR
RM0.00611037
|1 5IRE to TRY
₺0.05519367
|1 5IRE to JPY
¥0.2073519
|1 5IRE to RUB
₽0.11832939
|1 5IRE to INR
₹0.12110553
|1 5IRE to IDR
Rp23.45901264
|1 5IRE to KRW
₩2.00420136
|1 5IRE to PHP
₱0.07964946
|1 5IRE to EGP
￡E.0.07262325
|1 5IRE to BRL
R$0.00808515
|1 5IRE to CAD
C$0.00197478
|1 5IRE to BDT
৳0.1744389
|1 5IRE to NGN
₦2.29326336
|1 5IRE to UAH
₴0.0595296
|1 5IRE to VES
Bs0.125928
|1 5IRE to PKR
Rs0.40342752
|1 5IRE to KZT
₸0.73647846
|1 5IRE to THB
฿0.0473661
|1 5IRE to TWD
NT$0.04394601
|1 5IRE to AED
د.إ0.00525177
|1 5IRE to CHF
Fr0.00117342
|1 5IRE to HKD
HK$0.01109025
|1 5IRE to MAD
.د.م0.01325106
|1 5IRE to MXN
$0.02801898
For a more in-depth understanding of 5ire, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
