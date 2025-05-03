What is AIXCB by Virtuals (AIXCB)

aixCB Capital is a community-driven AI Agent venture capital initiative committed to identifying, supporting, and investing in visionary founders shaping the future of early-stage AI, AI Agents, and DeSci projects.

AIXCB by Virtuals Price Prediction

AIXCB by Virtuals Price History

How to buy AIXCB by Virtuals (AIXCB)

People Also Ask: Other Questions About AIXCB by Virtuals What is the price of AIXCB by Virtuals (AIXCB) today? The live price of AIXCB by Virtuals (AIXCB) is 0.014673 USD . What is the market cap of AIXCB by Virtuals (AIXCB)? The current market cap of AIXCB by Virtuals is $ 14.58M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of AIXCB by its real-time market price of 0.014673 USD . What is the circulating supply of AIXCB by Virtuals (AIXCB)? The current circulating supply of AIXCB by Virtuals (AIXCB) is 993.51M USD . What was the highest price of AIXCB by Virtuals (AIXCB)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of AIXCB by Virtuals (AIXCB) is 0.0635 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of AIXCB by Virtuals (AIXCB)? The 24-hour trading volume of AIXCB by Virtuals (AIXCB) is $ 663.67 USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

