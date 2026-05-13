ALEX Lab to Mauritian Rupee Conversion Table
ALEX to MUR Conversion Table
MUR to ALEX Conversion Table
- 1 ALEX0.049066 MUR
- 5 ALEX0.245329 MUR
- 10 ALEX0.490658 MUR
- 50 ALEX2.45 MUR
- 100 ALEX4.91 MUR
- 1,000 ALEX49.07 MUR
- 5,000 ALEX245.33 MUR
- 10,000 ALEX490.66 MUR
- 1 MUR20.38 ALEX
- 5 MUR101.9 ALEX
- 10 MUR203.8 ALEX
- 50 MUR1,019 ALEX
- 100 MUR2,038 ALEX
- 1,000 MUR20,380 ALEX
- 5,000 MUR101,903 ALEX
- 10,000 MUR203,807 ALEX
ALEX Lab (ALEX) is currently trading at Rs 0.049066 MUR , reflecting a 6.06% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at Rs2.87M with a fully diluted market capitalisation of Rs29.76M MUR. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated ALEX Lab Price page.
28.34B MUR
Circulation Supply
2.87M
24-Hour Trading Volume
29.76M MUR
Market Cap
6.06%
Price Change (1D)
Rs 0.00105
24H High
Rs 0.00092
24H Low
The ALEX to MUR trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track ALEX Lab's fluctuations against MUR. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current ALEX Lab price.
ALEX to MUR Conversion Summary
As of | 1 ALEX = 0.049066 MUR | 1 MUR = 20.38 ALEX
Today, the exchange rate for 1 ALEX to MUR is 0.049066 MUR.
Buying 5 ALEX will cost 0.245329 MUR and 10 ALEX is valued at 0.490658 MUR.
1 MUR can be traded for 20.38 ALEX.
50 MUR can be converted to 1,019 ALEX, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 ALEX to MUR has changed by +29.62% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by 6.06%, reaching a high of 0.049066 MUR and a low of 0.042991 MUR.
One month ago, the value of 1 ALEX was 0.028505 MUR, which represents a +72.13% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, ALEX has changed by 0.00841129 MUR, resulting in a +20.68% change in its value.
ALEX to MUR Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, ALEX Lab (ALEX) has fluctuated between 0.042991 MUR and 0.049066 MUR, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.035047 MUR to a high of 0.05187 MUR. You can view detailed ALEX to MUR price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|Rs 0
|Rs 0
|Rs 0
|Rs 0
|Low
|Rs 0
|Rs 0
|Rs 0
|Rs 0
|Average
|Rs 0
|Rs 0
|Rs 0
|Rs 0
|Volatility
|+12.62%
|+44.44%
|+81.97%
|+74.71%
|Change
|+1.94%
|+29.63%
|+72.13%
|+20.69%
ALEX Lab Price Forecast in MUR for 2027 and 2030
ALEX Lab’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential ALEX to MUR forecasts for the coming years:
ALEX Price Prediction for 2027
By 2027, ALEX Lab could reach approximately Rs0.051519, assuming a steady 5% annual growth rate from the current price level.
ALEX Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, ALEX may rise to around Rs0.05964 MUR, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our ALEX Lab Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
ALEX Lab Overview
Mauritian Rupee Overview
ALEX to MUR Market Statistics
606,489,877.3
STACKS
Current ALEX to MUR Exchange Rate
The live ALEX Lab (ALEX) price today is Rs 0.0490658416950949905, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current ALEX to MUR conversion rate is Rs 0.0490658416950949905 per ALEX.
Discover More ALEX Lab on MEXC
The Mauritian Rupee (MUR) is the official currency of Mauritius, a small island nation located in the Indian Ocean. The currency plays a pivotal role in the country's economy, serving as the medium of exchange for goods and services in everyday economic activities. It is typically issued by the Bank of Mauritius, which is the central bank of the country.
The Mauritian Rupee is subdivided into 100 cents, similar to many other global currencies. It is available in both coin and banknote forms, offering flexibility and convenience in transactions. The coins are issued in various denominations, while the banknotes are typically issued in larger denominations. This diversity in denominations facilitates a wide range of transactions, from small-scale purchases to significant business deals.
As a fiat currency, the Mauritian Rupee derives its value from the economic stability and creditworthiness of the Mauritian government, rather than from a physical commodity like gold or silver. This means that the value of the Mauritian Rupee can fluctuate based on the economic performance of the country, as well as the policies of the central bank.
In the global financial market, the Mauritian Rupee is freely traded and subject to exchange rate fluctuations. These rates can be influenced by a variety of factors, including the country's trade balance, inflation, interest rates, and overall economic stability. Investors and businesses operating in Mauritius or dealing with Mauritian partners must therefore keep a close eye on these factors to manage their financial risks effectively.
In summary, the Mauritian Rupee is an essential component of the Mauritian economy, facilitating trade and commerce within the country. As a fiat currency, its value is determined by the economic health of the nation and is subject to the policies of the central bank. It is also a participant in the global financial market, where its value relative to other currencies can fluctuate based on a variety of economic factors.
ALEX Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
Spot
ALEX/USDT
|0.00
|Trade
The table above shows a list of ALEX Spot trading pairs, covering markets where ALEX Lab is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell ALEX at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
Explore ALEX Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of ALEX Lab futures markets for strategic trading.
Buy ALEX Lab with MUR in 3 Easy Steps
Create a MEXC Account
Sign up on the MEXC website or download the MEXC App. Complete your identity verification to get started.
Deposit MUR
Fund your account with MUR using your preferred payment method, such as bank transfers, credit cards, or P2P trading.
Buy ALEX Lab
Head to the Spot or Futures trading page, search for ALEX Lab, and instantly complete your purchase with your deposited MUR.
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ALEX and MUR in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
ALEX Lab (ALEX) vs USD: Market Comparison
ALEX Lab Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.00105
- 7-Day Change: +29.62%
- 30-Day Trend: +72.13%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including ALEX, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to MUR, the USD price of ALEX remains the primary market benchmark.
[ALEX Price] [ALEX to USD]
Mauritian Rupee (MUR) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (MUR/USD): 0.02140859384630522
- 7-Day Change: -0.90%
- 30-Day Trend: -0.90%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger MUR means you will pay less to get the same amount of ALEX.
- A weaker MUR means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy ALEX securely with MUR on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the ALEX to MUR Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between ALEX Lab (ALEX) and Mauritian Rupee (MUR) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in ALEX, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the ALEX to MUR rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and MUR-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. MUR Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence MUR's strength. When MUR weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like ALEX, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like ALEX Lab, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for ALEX may rise, impacting its conversion to MUR.
Convert ALEX to MUR Instantly
Use our real-time ALEX to MUR converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the ALEX to MUR exchange rate calculated in India?
The ALEX to MUR exchange rate in India is based on the current value of ALEX (often in MUR), converted to MUR using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the ALEX to MUR exchange rate change so frequently in India?
The ALEX to MUR rate changes frequently because both ALEX and fiat currencies react to global news, supply/demand conditions, and market activity in India as well. Prices can shift every few seconds, especially during high-volatility periods.
What's the difference between the displayed rate in India and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed ALEX to MUR in India rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. Actual conversion rates may differ slightly due to spreads, slippage, or execution timing.
Can the ALEX to MUR rate vary between exchanges in India?
Yes. Pricing differences occur due to variations in liquidity, trading volume, regional demand, and fee structures across different platforms.
Why might the ALEX to MUR rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday in India?
Rates move based on macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation data, or crypto-specific developments such as upgrades or ETF-related events.
Is now a good time to convert ALEX to MUR, or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed correct time. Review price trends, historical data, and global economic conditions to support your decision-making.
What tools can help me time my ALEX to MUR conversion better in India?
Live charts, moving averages, RSI, volume analysis, and market news are commonly used tools. Many users also set price alerts for key levels.
How can I understand the trend of ALEX against MUR over time?
Use the interactive chart on this page to analyse historical prices, identify patterns, and compare trends across different timeframes.
How do news and regulations affect the ALEX to MUR rate in India?
India local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, and geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken MUR, influencing the conversion rate even if ALEX remains stable.
What crypto-specific events can influence the ALEX to MUR exchange rate?
Halvings, protocol upgrades, whale activity, ETF approvals, and new exchange listings often create price movements that impact the ALEX to MUR rate.
Can I compare the ALEX to MUR rate with other currencies?
Yes. You can switch between various India's fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies using our converter to find the most favourable comparison.
How do I know if the ALEX to MUR rate is fair?
Check the rate against major market indexes or compare it across several exchanges. Our converter uses aggregated real-time data to maintain competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the ALEX to MUR rate throughout the day?
Bookmark this page or the ALEX price page and use the live chart to track intraday movements and potential entry opportunities.
Is the ALEX to MUR conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays in India?
Yes, while cryptocurrencies trade 24/7, fiat market liquidity may tighten on weekends or holidays, potentially widening spreads or increasing volatility. However, please note that different countries may have specific holidays in their respective regions.
Can I set a target ALEX to MUR price and convert when it hits?
The converter itself doesn't execute trades, but you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC to automate your execution at specific price levels.
Where can I learn more about what influences ALEX and MUR in India?
Browse the content above for insights into macroeconomic drivers, market dynamics, and historical performance data for ALEX and MUR.
What's the difference between converting ALEX to MUR and trading it?
Converting simply checks the 1:1 value between ALEX and MUR. Trading involves buying or selling on open markets with additional tools such as limit orders, derivatives, or leverage.
Is ALEX to MUR a common reference for crypto investors?
Many investors track ALEX prices in MUR or stablecoins. ALEX to MUR is useful for real-world valuation, hedging against local currency fluctuations, or planning cash-outs in India.
What happens to the ALEX to MUR rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, interest-rate decisions, or crises, fiat volatility often increases. MUR may strengthen or weaken depending on global risk sentiment, which directly affects the conversion rate.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive ALEX to MUR rates?
MEXC aggregates prices from deep global liquidity pools, applies minimal spreads, and updates rates in real time to ensure accuracy and transparency.
ALEX Lab News and Market Updates
Explore More About ALEX Lab
ALEX Lab Price
Learn more about ALEX Lab (ALEX) and track real-time price with live charts, trends, historical data, and more.
ALEX Lab Price Prediction
Explore ALEX forecasts, technical insights, and market sentiment to better understand where ALEX Lab may be headed.
How to Buy ALEX Lab
Want to buy ALEX Lab? Discover multiple purchase methods and follow our step-by-step guide to get started on MEXC.
ALEX/USDT (Spot Trading)
Trade ALEX/USDT with real-time execution, deep liquidity, and low fees on MEXC's Spot trading platform.
ALEX USDT (Futures Trading)
Go long or short on ALEX with leverage. Explore ALEX USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.
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Disclaimer
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