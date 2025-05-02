What is Areon Network (AREA)

Areon Network is a next-generation layer 1 blockchain with a unique consensus mechanism: Proof of Area. Areon stands out as a convenient ecosystem for crypto users providing fast, secure and stable transactions with fair transaction fees. Areon Network components: - Areon Foundation - Areon Chain (EVM compatible, Layer 1, PoA) AREA is the first cryptocurrency to use the Proof of Area (POA) protocol. Though similar to 'Delegated Proof of Stake', this unique consensus mechanism offers extra benefit for holders in the form of digital land ownership.

Areon Network is available on MEXC





- Check AREA staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Areon Network on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.



Areon Network Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Areon Network, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of AREA? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Areon Network price prediction page.

Areon Network Price History

Tracing AREA's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing AREA's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Areon Network price history page.

How to buy Areon Network (AREA)

Looking for how to buy Areon Network? The process is straightforward and hassle-free!

AREA to Local Currencies

1 AREA to VND ₫ 644.7175 1 AREA to AUD A$ 0.03773 1 AREA to GBP ￡ 0.018375 1 AREA to EUR € 0.021315 1 AREA to USD $ 0.0245 1 AREA to MYR RM 0.104615 1 AREA to TRY ₺ 0.944475 1 AREA to JPY ¥ 3.529225 1 AREA to RUB ₽ 2.02762 1 AREA to INR ₹ 2.06976 1 AREA to IDR Rp 401.63928 1 AREA to KRW ₩ 34.17015 1 AREA to PHP ₱ 1.360975 1 AREA to EGP ￡E. 1.24362 1 AREA to BRL R$ 0.137935 1 AREA to CAD C$ 0.033565 1 AREA to BDT ৳ 2.98655 1 AREA to NGN ₦ 39.26272 1 AREA to UAH ₴ 1.0192 1 AREA to VES Bs 2.107 1 AREA to PKR Rs 6.90704 1 AREA to KZT ₸ 12.60917 1 AREA to THB ฿ 0.809725 1 AREA to TWD NT$ 0.753375 1 AREA to AED د.إ 0.089915 1 AREA to CHF Fr 0.02009 1 AREA to HKD HK$ 0.189875 1 AREA to MAD .د.م 0.22687 1 AREA to MXN $ 0.480935

Areon Network Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Areon Network, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Areon Network What is the price of Areon Network (AREA) today? The live price of Areon Network (AREA) is 0.0245 USD . What is the market cap of Areon Network (AREA)? The current market cap of Areon Network is $ 2.90M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of AREA by its real-time market price of 0.0245 USD . What is the circulating supply of Areon Network (AREA)? The current circulating supply of Areon Network (AREA) is 118.46M USD . What was the highest price of Areon Network (AREA)? As of 2025-05-02 , the highest price of Areon Network (AREA) is 0.21 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Areon Network (AREA)? The 24-hour trading volume of Areon Network (AREA) is $ 2.11K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

