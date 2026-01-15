ExchangeDEX+
The live Binance bibi price today is 0.003805 USD.BIBI market cap is -- USD. Track real-time BIBI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

$0.003805
Binance bibi (BIBI) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-15 23:42:06 (UTC+8)

Binance bibi Price Today

The live Binance bibi (BIBI) price today is $ 0.003805, with a 13.44% change over the past 24 hours. The current BIBI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.003805 per BIBI.

Binance bibi currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- BIBI. During the last 24 hours, BIBI traded between $ 0.003044 (low) and $ 0.00487 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, BIBI moved -1.61% in the last hour and -3.36% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 74.61K.

Binance bibi (BIBI) Market Information

$ 74.61K
$ 0.00
BSC

The current Market Cap of Binance bibi is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 74.61K. The circulating supply of BIBI is --, with a total supply of --. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is --.

Binance bibi Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
24H Low
24H High

-1.61%

+13.44%

-3.36%

-3.36%

Binance bibi (BIBI) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Binance bibi for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0004508+13.44%
30 Days$ -0.000046-1.20%
60 Days$ +0.002305+153.66%
90 Days$ +0.002305+153.66%
Binance bibi Price Change Today

Today, BIBI recorded a change of $ +0.0004508 (+13.44%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Binance bibi 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.000046 (-1.20%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Binance bibi 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, BIBI saw a change of $ +0.002305 (+153.66%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Binance bibi 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.002305 (+153.66%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Binance bibi (BIBI)?

Check out the Binance bibi Price History page now.

AI Analysis for Binance bibi

AI-driven insights that analyse Binance bibi latest price movements, trading volume trends, and market sentiment indicators, delivering real-time updates to identify trading opportunities and support informed decision-making.

What factors influence Binance bibi's prices?

BIBI token prices on Binance are influenced by several key factors:

1. Market sentiment and overall crypto market trends
2. Trading volume and liquidity on exchanges
3. Token utility and adoption within its ecosystem
4. Partnership announcements and development updates
5. Regulatory news affecting crypto markets
6. Bitcoin and major altcoin price movements
7. Supply and demand dynamics
8. Community engagement and social media buzz

Why do people want to know Binance bibi's price today?

People want to know Binance BIBI price today for several key reasons: making informed trading decisions, timing buy/sell orders, portfolio management, and market analysis. Real-time price data helps traders identify trends, assess volatility, and calculate potential profits or losses.

Price Prediction for Binance bibi

Binance bibi (BIBI) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of BIBI in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Binance bibi (BIBI) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Binance bibi could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

Binance bibi is a BNB Chain meme token themed around Binance’s new AI assistant “Bibi,” using the Binance-AI motif as its core narrative.

Binance bibi Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Binance bibi, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Binance bibi

Page last updated: 2026-01-15 23:42:06 (UTC+8)

Binance bibi (BIBI) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
01-14 12:48:38Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
01-13 21:31:46Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
01-13 18:07:07Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
01-13 12:48:54Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
01-12 13:34:58Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
01-12 13:21:15Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million

Binance bibi Hot News

Why Is Ethereum Jumping Today? ETH Reclaims $3,300 on ETF Inflows

Why Is Ethereum Jumping Today? ETH Reclaims $3,300 on ETF Inflows

January 15, 2026
MEXC Report 2025: Your Zero Fee Gateway

MEXC Report 2025: Your Zero Fee Gateway

January 15, 2026
December Highlights: Utility Narratives Dominate, Privacy &#038; RWA Capture Liquidity

December Highlights: Utility Narratives Dominate, Privacy &#038; RWA Capture Liquidity

January 15, 2026
Explore More about Binance bibi

BIBI USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on BIBI with leverage. Explore BIBI USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade Binance bibi (BIBI) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Binance bibi price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
BIBI/USDT
$0.003805
$0.003805$0.003805
+13.58%
0.00% (USDT)

$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.000
$0.00
$0.05509
$0.0014600
$0.00002753
$0.07911
$15.70
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

