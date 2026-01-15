Binance bibi Price Today

The live Binance bibi (BIBI) price today is $ 0.003805, with a 13.44% change over the past 24 hours. The current BIBI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.003805 per BIBI.

Binance bibi currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- BIBI. During the last 24 hours, BIBI traded between $ 0.003044 (low) and $ 0.00487 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, BIBI moved -1.61% in the last hour and -3.36% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 74.61K.

Binance bibi (BIBI) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 74.61K$ 74.61K $ 74.61K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply ---- -- Public Blockchain BSC

