Binance yellow robot Price Today

The live Binance yellow robot (BINA) price today is $ 0.0001452, with a 0.76% change over the past 24 hours. The current BINA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0001452 per BINA.

Binance yellow robot currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- BINA. During the last 24 hours, BINA traded between $ 0.0001365 (low) and $ 0.0001462 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, BINA moved +0.06% in the last hour and -5.72% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 55.39K.

Binance yellow robot (BINA) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 55.39K$ 55.39K $ 55.39K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply ---- -- Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of Binance yellow robot is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 55.39K. The circulating supply of BINA is --, with a total supply of --. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is --.