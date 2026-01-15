Bitdealer Price Today

The live Bitdealer (BIT) price today is $ 0.001692, with a 7.39% change over the past 24 hours. The current BIT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.001692 per BIT.

Bitdealer currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- BIT. During the last 24 hours, BIT traded between $ 0.00165 (low) and $ 0.001873 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, BIT moved 0.00% in the last hour and -34.75% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 72.90K.

Bitdealer (BIT) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 72.90K$ 72.90K $ 72.90K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.69M$ 1.69M $ 1.69M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Public Blockchain SOL

