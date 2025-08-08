More About BUCKY

Bucky (BUCKY)

Bucky (BUCKY) Live Price Chart

$0.02351
$0.02351$0.02351
+27.01%1D
USD

BUCKY Live Price Data & Information

Bucky (BUCKY) is currently trading at 0.02351 USD with a market cap of -- USD. BUCKY to USD price is updated in real-time.

Bucky Key Market Performance:

$ 79.96K USD
24-hour trading volume
+27.01%
Bucky 24-hour price change
-- USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the BUCKY to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BUCKY price information.

BUCKY Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Bucky for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0049996+27.01%
30 Days$ +0.01851+370.20%
60 Days$ +0.01851+370.20%
90 Days$ +0.01851+370.20%
Bucky Price Change Today

Today, BUCKY recorded a change of $ +0.0049996 (+27.01%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Bucky 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.01851 (+370.20%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Bucky 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, BUCKY saw a change of $ +0.01851 (+370.20%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Bucky 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.01851 (+370.20%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

BUCKY Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Bucky: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.01224
$ 0.01224$ 0.01224

$ 0.02552
$ 0.02552$ 0.02552

$ 0.0533
$ 0.0533$ 0.0533

+8.14%

+27.01%

+370.20%

BUCKY Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

--
----

$ 79.96K
$ 79.96K$ 79.96K

--
----

What is Bucky (BUCKY)

Originating from the green, crudely drawn character “Bucky” that appeared on 4chan’s /v/ board in March 2019—an MS Paint-style variant of Pepe—Bucky has since evolved into a memecoin within the Solana ecosystem.

Bucky is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Bucky investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check BUCKY staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Bucky on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Bucky buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Bucky Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Bucky, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of BUCKY? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Bucky price prediction page.

Bucky Price History

Tracing BUCKY's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing BUCKY's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Bucky price history page.

Bucky (BUCKY) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Bucky (BUCKY) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BUCKY token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Bucky (BUCKY)

Looking for how to buy Bucky? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Bucky on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

BUCKY to Local Currencies

1 BUCKY to VND
618.66565
1 BUCKY to AUD
A$0.0359703
1 BUCKY to GBP
0.0173974
1 BUCKY to EUR
0.0199835
1 BUCKY to USD
$0.02351
1 BUCKY to MYR
RM0.0996824
1 BUCKY to TRY
0.9563868
1 BUCKY to JPY
¥3.45597
1 BUCKY to ARS
ARS$31.1801375
1 BUCKY to RUB
1.8763331
1 BUCKY to INR
2.059476
1 BUCKY to IDR
Rp379.1934953
1 BUCKY to KRW
32.6981782
1 BUCKY to PHP
1.3374839
1 BUCKY to EGP
￡E.1.1407052
1 BUCKY to BRL
R$0.1278944
1 BUCKY to CAD
C$0.0322087
1 BUCKY to BDT
2.854114
1 BUCKY to NGN
36.0029789
1 BUCKY to UAH
0.9716683
1 BUCKY to VES
Bs3.00928
1 BUCKY to CLP
$22.75768
1 BUCKY to PKR
Rs6.6655552
1 BUCKY to KZT
12.6942245
1 BUCKY to THB
฿0.7607836
1 BUCKY to TWD
NT$0.7022437
1 BUCKY to AED
د.إ0.0862817
1 BUCKY to CHF
Fr0.018808
1 BUCKY to HKD
HK$0.1843184
1 BUCKY to MAD
.د.م0.2125304
1 BUCKY to MXN
$0.4370509
1 BUCKY to PLN
0.0858115
1 BUCKY to RON
лв0.1022685
1 BUCKY to SEK
kr0.2254609
1 BUCKY to BGN
лв0.0392617
1 BUCKY to HUF
Ft7.9882278
1 BUCKY to CZK
0.4932398
1 BUCKY to KWD
د.ك0.00717055
1 BUCKY to ILS
0.0806393

Bucky Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Bucky, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Bucky

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

1 BUCKY = 0.02351 USD

