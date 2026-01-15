DPIN Price Today

The live DPIN (DPN) price today is $ 3.818, with a 9.48% change over the past 24 hours. The current DPN to USD conversion rate is $ 3.818 per DPN.

DPIN currently ranks #5089 by market capitalisation at $ 0.00, with a circulating supply of 0.00 DPN. During the last 24 hours, DPN traded between $ 3.6 (low) and $ 4.292 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 9.937876660883697, while the all-time low was $ 2.454846989135873.

In short-term performance, DPN moved -2.68% in the last hour and -3.74% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 8.85K.

DPIN (DPN) Market Information

Rank No.5089 Market Cap $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Volume (24H) $ 8.85K$ 8.85K $ 8.85K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 801.78M$ 801.78M $ 801.78M Circulation Supply 0.00 0.00 0.00 Max Supply 210,000,000 210,000,000 210,000,000 Total Supply 26,231,479 26,231,479 26,231,479 Circulation Rate 0.00% Public Blockchain BSC

