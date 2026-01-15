ExchangeDEX+
The live DPIN price today is 3.818 USD. DPN market cap is 0 USD. Track real-time DPN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

DPIN Price(DPN)

1 DPN to USD Live Price:

$3.818
-9.48%1D
USD
DPIN (DPN) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-15 23:42:59 (UTC+8)

DPIN Price Today

The live DPIN (DPN) price today is $ 3.818, with a 9.48% change over the past 24 hours. The current DPN to USD conversion rate is $ 3.818 per DPN.

DPIN currently ranks #5089 by market capitalisation at $ 0.00, with a circulating supply of 0.00 DPN. During the last 24 hours, DPN traded between $ 3.6 (low) and $ 4.292 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 9.937876660883697, while the all-time low was $ 2.454846989135873.

In short-term performance, DPN moved -2.68% in the last hour and -3.74% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 8.85K.

DPIN (DPN) Market Information

No.5089

$ 0.00
$ 8.85K
$ 801.78M
0.00
210,000,000
26,231,479
0.00%

BSC

The current Market Cap of DPIN is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 8.85K. The circulating supply of DPN is 0.00, with a total supply of 26231479. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 801.78M.

DPIN Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 3.6
24H Low
$ 4.292
24H High

$ 3.6
$ 4.292
$ 9.937876660883697
$ 2.454846989135873
-2.68%

-9.48%

-3.74%

-3.74%

DPIN (DPN) Price History USD

Track the price changes of DPIN for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.39985-9.48%
30 Days$ -0.741-16.26%
60 Days$ +2.818+281.80%
90 Days$ +2.818+281.80%
DPIN Price Change Today

Today, DPN recorded a change of $ -0.39985 (-9.48%), reflecting its latest market activity.

DPIN 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.741 (-16.26%), showing the token's short-term performance.

DPIN 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, DPN saw a change of $ +2.818 (+281.80%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

DPIN 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +2.818 (+281.80%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of DPIN (DPN)?

Check out the DPIN Price History page now.

AI Analysis for DPIN

AI-driven insights that analyse DPIN latest price movements, trading volume trends, and market sentiment indicators, delivering real-time updates to identify trading opportunities and support informed decision-making.

What factors influence DPIN's prices?

DPIN (DPN) price is influenced by several key factors:

1. Market sentiment and overall crypto trends
2. Trading volume and liquidity on exchanges
3. Project development progress and partnerships
4. Adoption rate of DPIN's decentralized infrastructure services
5. Competition from similar DePIN projects
6. Regulatory news affecting crypto markets
7. Bitcoin and major altcoin price movements
8. Token supply dynamics and staking rewards
9. Network usage and demand for computing resources
10. Community engagement and social media buzz

Why do people want to know DPIN's price today?

People want to know DPIN price today for several key reasons: investment decisions, portfolio tracking, trading opportunities, market timing, profit/loss calculations, and staying informed about market trends. Real-time pricing helps traders make buy/sell decisions and monitor their holdings' value.

Price Prediction for DPIN

DPIN (DPN) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of DPN in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
DPIN (DPN) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of DPIN could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

Want to know what price DPIN will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for DPN price predictions for the years 2026–2027.

How to buy & Invest DPIN in India

Ready to get started with DPIN? Buying DPN is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy DPIN. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your DPIN (DPN) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over 0.00 tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and DPIN will be instantly credited to your wallet.
What can you do with DPIN

Owning DPIN allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential.

What is DPIN (DPN)

DPIN is revolutionizing access to high-performance computing (HPC) by creating a decentralized, cost-effective, and globally connected network that democratizes technology for millions. Leveraging blockchain, DPIN fosters a trusted ecosystem for AI and cloud gaming developers and users, aiming to lead as the architect of global GPU computing infrastructure while addressing rising HPC demands and driving innovation in decentralized technology.

DPIN Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of DPIN, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official DPIN Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About DPIN

DPIN (DPN) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
01-14 12:48:38Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
01-13 21:31:46Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
01-13 18:07:07Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
01-13 12:48:54Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
01-12 13:34:58Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
01-12 13:21:15Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

