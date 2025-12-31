Floki Price Today

The live Floki (FLOKIONBNB) price today is $ 0.0002102, with a 0.67% change over the past 24 hours. The current FLOKIONBNB to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0002102 per FLOKIONBNB.

Floki currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- FLOKIONBNB. During the last 24 hours, FLOKIONBNB traded between $ 0.0001985 (low) and $ 0.0002125 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, FLOKIONBNB moved -0.67% in the last hour and -38.86% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 53.51K.

Floki (FLOKIONBNB) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 53.51K$ 53.51K $ 53.51K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply ---- -- Public Blockchain BSC

