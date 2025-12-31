FYNOR Price Today

The live FYNOR (FYNOR) price today is $ 0.0000002258, with a 1.22% change over the past 24 hours. The current FYNOR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0000002258 per FYNOR.

FYNOR currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- FYNOR. During the last 24 hours, FYNOR traded between $ 0.0000002213 (low) and $ 0.0000002623 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, FYNOR moved -1.62% in the last hour and -12.04% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 243.58K.

FYNOR (FYNOR) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 243.58K$ 243.58K $ 243.58K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.37B$ 2.37B $ 2.37B Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 10,500,000,000,000,000 10,500,000,000,000,000 10,500,000,000,000,000 Public Blockchain BSC

