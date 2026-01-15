JEFF Price Today

The live JEFF (JEFF) price today is $ 0.00001325, with a 4.88% change over the past 24 hours. The current JEFF to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00001325 per JEFF.

JEFF currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- JEFF. During the last 24 hours, JEFF traded between $ 0.00001314 (low) and $ 0.00001403 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, JEFF moved -0.38% in the last hour and -23.68% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 52.49K.

JEFF (JEFF) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 52.49K$ 52.49K $ 52.49K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply ---- -- Public Blockchain SOL

The current Market Cap of JEFF is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 52.49K. The circulating supply of JEFF is --, with a total supply of --. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is --.