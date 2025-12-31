JUICY Price Today

The live JUICY (JUICY) price today is $ 0.0000021, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current JUICY to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0000021 per JUICY.

JUICY currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- JUICY. During the last 24 hours, JUICY traded between $ 0.000002 (low) and $ 0.00000304 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, JUICY moved 0.00% in the last hour and -49.89% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 66.95.

JUICY (JUICY) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 66.95$ 66.95 $ 66.95 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 252.00K$ 252.00K $ 252.00K Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 120,000,000,000 120,000,000,000 120,000,000,000 Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of JUICY is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 66.95. The circulating supply of JUICY is --, with a total supply of 120000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 252.00K.