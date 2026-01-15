Kabuto Price Today

The live Kabuto (KABUTO) price today is $ 0.0025949, with a 23.22% change over the past 24 hours. The current KABUTO to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0025949 per KABUTO.

Kabuto currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- KABUTO. During the last 24 hours, KABUTO traded between $ 0.0025394 (low) and $ 0.0036153 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, KABUTO moved -0.19% in the last hour and -38.26% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 55.25K.

Kabuto (KABUTO) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 55.25K$ 55.25K $ 55.25K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply ---- -- Public Blockchain SOL

