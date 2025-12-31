KitKat Price Today

The live KitKat (KITKAT) price today is $ 0.00002995, with a 0.20% change over the past 24 hours. The current KITKAT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00002995 per KITKAT.

KitKat currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- KITKAT. During the last 24 hours, KITKAT traded between $ 0.00002816 (low) and $ 0.00003027 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, KITKAT moved -0.20% in the last hour and -24.79% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 52.66K.

KitKat (KITKAT) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 52.66K$ 52.66K $ 52.66K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 29.95K$ 29.95K $ 29.95K Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Public Blockchain SOL

The current Market Cap of KitKat is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 52.66K. The circulating supply of KITKAT is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 29.95K.