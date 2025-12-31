ADLUNAM INC Price Today

The live ADLUNAM INC (LUNAM) price today is $ 0.001899, with a 0.15% change over the past 24 hours. The current LUNAM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.001899 per LUNAM.

ADLUNAM INC currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- LUNAM. During the last 24 hours, LUNAM traded between $ 0.00181 (low) and $ 0.001945 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, LUNAM moved -0.32% in the last hour and -47.71% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 20.65K.

ADLUNAM INC (LUNAM) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 20.65K$ 20.65K $ 20.65K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.90M$ 1.90M $ 1.90M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Public Blockchain BASE

The current Market Cap of ADLUNAM INC is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 20.65K. The circulating supply of LUNAM is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.90M.