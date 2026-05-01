MetaType to Chinese Yuan Conversion Table
META to CNY Conversion Table
CNY to META Conversion Table
- 1 META0.000199 CNY
- 5 META0.00099502 CNY
- 10 META0.00199004 CNY
- 50 META0.0099502 CNY
- 100 META0.0199 CNY
- 1,000 META0.199004 CNY
- 5,000 META0.99502 CNY
- 10,000 META1.99 CNY
- 1 CNY5,025 META
- 5 CNY25,125 META
- 10 CNY50,250 META
- 50 CNY251,251 META
- 100 CNY502,502 META
- 1,000 CNY5,025,024 META
- 5,000 CNY25,125,120 META
- 10,000 CNY50,250,241 META
MetaType (META) is currently trading at ¥ 0.000199 CNY , reflecting a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at ¥-- with a fully diluted market capitalisation of ¥0.00 CNY. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated MetaType Price page.
0.00 CNY
Circulation Supply
--
24-Hour Trading Volume
0.00 CNY
Market Cap
0.00%
Price Change (1D)
--
24H High
--
24H Low
The META to CNY trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track MetaType's fluctuations against CNY. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current MetaType price.
META to CNY Conversion Summary
As of | 1 META = 0.000199 CNY | 1 CNY = 5,025 META
Today, the exchange rate for 1 META to CNY is 0.000199 CNY.
Buying 5 META will cost 0.00099502 CNY and 10 META is valued at 0.00199004 CNY.
1 CNY can be traded for 5,025 META.
50 CNY can be converted to 251,251 META, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 META to CNY has changed by 0.00% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by 0.00%, reaching a high of 0 CNY and a low of 0 CNY.
One month ago, the value of 1 META was 0 CNY, which represents a -- change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, META has changed by 0 CNY, resulting in a -- change in its value.
META to CNY Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, MetaType (META) has fluctuated between 0 CNY and 0 CNY, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.00018464 CNY to a high of 0.00054709 CNY. You can view detailed META to CNY price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|¥ 0
|¥ 0
|¥ 35.9
|¥ 110.58
|Low
|¥ 0
|¥ 0
|¥ 0
|¥ 0
|Average
|¥ 0
|¥ 0
|¥ 0.82
|¥ 5.33
|Volatility
|+5.14%
|+122.97%
|+100.00%
|+6,467.99%
|Change
|-0.34%
|-32.48%
|-99.99%
|-99.98%
MetaType Price Forecast in CNY for 2027 and 2030
MetaType’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential META to CNY forecasts for the coming years:
META Price Prediction for 2027
By 2027, MetaType could reach approximately ¥0.00020895, assuming a steady 5% annual growth rate from the current price level.
META Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, META may rise to around ¥0.00024189 CNY, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our MetaType Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
MetaType Overview
Chinese Yuan Overview
META to CNY Market Statistics
100,000,000,000
BSC
Current META to CNY Exchange Rate
The live MetaType (META) price today is ¥ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current META to CNY conversion rate is ¥ 0 per META.
Discover More MetaType on MEXC
The Chinese Yuan, often referred to as Renminbi, is the official currency of the People's Republic of China. It plays a critical role in the Chinese economy and is used in everyday transactions, both for businesses and individuals. The currency symbol is ¥, while the international code is CNY.
The Yuan is managed by the People's Bank of China, the country's central bank. The bank's primary responsibility is to ensure the stability of the Yuan's value, managing its circulation and controlling inflation. The central bank's policies and decisions have a significant impact on the Yuan's value and its relationship with other global currencies.
In the global economy, the Chinese Yuan is becoming increasingly important. China is one of the world's largest economies and a significant player in international trade, so the Yuan's value can affect global financial markets. It's used in trade transactions with China and is also held as part of foreign exchange reserves by various countries.
Despite its growing importance, the Yuan is not fully convertible. This means that there are restrictions on the amount that can be exchanged for foreign currencies, and these transactions are tightly regulated by the Chinese government. This policy is aimed at maintaining financial stability within the country.
The Chinese Yuan is widely used in everyday economic life in China. It's used for everything from buying groceries to paying bills and salaries. It's also used in larger transactions, such as buying property or investing in businesses. The widespread use of the Yuan in China underscores its importance as a national currency.
In conclusion, the Chinese Yuan is a key currency in both China and the global economy. Its value is closely watched by investors and economists around the world. Despite its restrictions on full convertibility, the Yuan's role in international trade and finance continues to grow.
META Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
Spot
META/USDT
|0.00
|Trade
The table above shows a list of META Spot trading pairs, covering markets where MetaType is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell META at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
METAUSDTPerpetual
|--
|Trade
Explore META Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of MetaType futures markets for strategic trading.
Buy MetaType with CNY in 3 Easy Steps
Create a MEXC Account
Sign up on the MEXC website or download the MEXC App. Complete your identity verification to get started.
Deposit CNY
Fund your account with CNY using your preferred payment method, such as bank transfers, credit cards, or P2P trading.
Buy MetaType
Head to the Spot or Futures trading page, search for MetaType, and instantly complete your purchase with your deposited CNY.
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META and CNY in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
MetaType (META) vs USD: Market Comparison
MetaType Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.0000291
- 7-Day Change: 0.00%
- 30-Day Trend: --
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including META, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to CNY, the USD price of META remains the primary market benchmark.
[META Price] [META to USD]
Chinese Yuan (CNY) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (CNY/USD): 0.14627793597736555
- 7-Day Change: +0.72%
- 30-Day Trend: +0.72%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger CNY means you will pay less to get the same amount of META.
- A weaker CNY means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy META securely with CNY on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the META to CNY Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between MetaType (META) and Chinese Yuan (CNY) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in META, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the META to CNY rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and CNY-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. CNY Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence CNY's strength. When CNY weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like META, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like MetaType, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for META may rise, impacting its conversion to CNY.
Convert META to CNY Instantly
Use our real-time META to CNY converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the META to CNY exchange rate calculated in India?
The META to CNY exchange rate in India is based on the current value of META (often in CNY), converted to CNY using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the META to CNY exchange rate change so frequently in India?
The META to CNY rate changes frequently because both META and fiat currencies react to global news, supply/demand conditions, and market activity in India as well. Prices can shift every few seconds, especially during high-volatility periods.
What's the difference between the displayed rate in India and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed META to CNY in India rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. Actual conversion rates may differ slightly due to spreads, slippage, or execution timing.
Can the META to CNY rate vary between exchanges in India?
Yes. Pricing differences occur due to variations in liquidity, trading volume, regional demand, and fee structures across different platforms.
Why might the META to CNY rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday in India?
Rates move based on macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation data, or crypto-specific developments such as upgrades or ETF-related events.
Is now a good time to convert META to CNY, or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed correct time. Review price trends, historical data, and global economic conditions to support your decision-making.
What tools can help me time my META to CNY conversion better in India?
Live charts, moving averages, RSI, volume analysis, and market news are commonly used tools. Many users also set price alerts for key levels.
How can I understand the trend of META against CNY over time?
Use the interactive chart on this page to analyse historical prices, identify patterns, and compare trends across different timeframes.
How do news and regulations affect the META to CNY rate in India?
India local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, and geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken CNY, influencing the conversion rate even if META remains stable.
What crypto-specific events can influence the META to CNY exchange rate?
Halvings, protocol upgrades, whale activity, ETF approvals, and new exchange listings often create price movements that impact the META to CNY rate.
Can I compare the META to CNY rate with other currencies?
Yes. You can switch between various India's fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies using our converter to find the most favourable comparison.
How do I know if the META to CNY rate is fair?
Check the rate against major market indexes or compare it across several exchanges. Our converter uses aggregated real-time data to maintain competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the META to CNY rate throughout the day?
Bookmark this page or the META price page and use the live chart to track intraday movements and potential entry opportunities.
Is the META to CNY conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays in India?
Yes, while cryptocurrencies trade 24/7, fiat market liquidity may tighten on weekends or holidays, potentially widening spreads or increasing volatility. However, please note that different countries may have specific holidays in their respective regions.
Can I set a target META to CNY price and convert when it hits?
The converter itself doesn't execute trades, but you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC to automate your execution at specific price levels.
Where can I learn more about what influences META and CNY in India?
Browse the content above for insights into macroeconomic drivers, market dynamics, and historical performance data for META and CNY.
What's the difference between converting META to CNY and trading it?
Converting simply checks the 1:1 value between META and CNY. Trading involves buying or selling on open markets with additional tools such as limit orders, derivatives, or leverage.
Is META to CNY a common reference for crypto investors?
Many investors track META prices in CNY or stablecoins. META to CNY is useful for real-world valuation, hedging against local currency fluctuations, or planning cash-outs in India.
What happens to the META to CNY rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, interest-rate decisions, or crises, fiat volatility often increases. CNY may strengthen or weaken depending on global risk sentiment, which directly affects the conversion rate.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive META to CNY rates?
MEXC aggregates prices from deep global liquidity pools, applies minimal spreads, and updates rates in real time to ensure accuracy and transparency.
MetaType News and Market Updates
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Trade META/USDT with real-time execution, deep liquidity, and low fees on MEXC's Spot trading platform.
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Disclaimer
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