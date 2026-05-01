MetaType to Swedish Krona Conversion Table
META to SEK Conversion Table
SEK to META Conversion Table
- 1 META0.00026747 SEK
- 5 META0.00133737 SEK
- 10 META0.00267473 SEK
- 50 META0.013374 SEK
- 100 META0.026747 SEK
- 1,000 META0.267473 SEK
- 5,000 META1.34 SEK
- 10,000 META2.67 SEK
- 1 SEK3,738 META
- 5 SEK18,693 META
- 10 SEK37,386 META
- 50 SEK186,934 META
- 100 SEK373,868 META
- 1,000 SEK3,738,688 META
- 5,000 SEK18,693,442 META
- 10,000 SEK37,386,885 META
MetaType (META) is currently trading at kr 0.00026747 SEK , reflecting a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at kr-- with a fully diluted market capitalisation of kr0.00 SEK. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated MetaType Price page.
0.00 SEK
Circulation Supply
--
24-Hour Trading Volume
0.00 SEK
Market Cap
0.00%
Price Change (1D)
--
24H High
--
24H Low
The META to SEK trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track MetaType's fluctuations against SEK. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current MetaType price.
META to SEK Conversion Summary
As of | 1 META = 0.00026747 SEK | 1 SEK = 3,738 META
Today, the exchange rate for 1 META to SEK is 0.00026747 SEK.
Buying 5 META will cost 0.00133737 SEK and 10 META is valued at 0.00267473 SEK.
1 SEK can be traded for 3,738 META.
50 SEK can be converted to 186,934 META, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 META to SEK has changed by 0.00% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by 0.00%, reaching a high of 0 SEK and a low of 0 SEK.
One month ago, the value of 1 META was 0 SEK, which represents a -- change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, META has changed by 0 SEK, resulting in a -- change in its value.
META to SEK Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, MetaType (META) has fluctuated between 0 SEK and 0 SEK, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.00024817 SEK to a high of 0.00073532 SEK. You can view detailed META to SEK price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|kr 0
|kr 0
|kr 48.25
|kr 148.62
|Low
|kr 0
|kr 0
|kr 0
|kr 0
|Average
|kr 0
|kr 0
|kr 1.1
|kr 7.16
|Volatility
|+5.14%
|+122.97%
|+100.00%
|+6,467.99%
|Change
|-0.34%
|-32.48%
|-99.99%
|-99.98%
MetaType Price Forecast in SEK for 2027 and 2030
MetaType’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential META to SEK forecasts for the coming years:
META Price Prediction for 2027
By 2027, MetaType could reach approximately kr0.00028085, assuming a steady 5% annual growth rate from the current price level.
META Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, META may rise to around kr0.00032512 SEK, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our MetaType Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
MetaType Overview
Swedish Krona Overview
META to SEK Market Statistics
100,000,000,000
BSC
Current META to SEK Exchange Rate
The live MetaType (META) price today is kr 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current META to SEK conversion rate is kr 0 per META.
Discover More MetaType on MEXC
The Swedish Krona, abbreviated as SEK, is the official currency of Sweden, a Scandinavian country located in Northern Europe. Established as a national currency in the late 19th century, the Swedish Krona plays a crucial role in Sweden's economic life. It is managed and issued by the central bank of Sweden, Sveriges Riksbank, which is known as the oldest central bank in the world.
The Swedish Krona is a fiat currency, meaning it is government-issued money that is not backed by a physical commodity like gold or silver. Instead, its value is derived from the trust and confidence that people place in the stability of the Swedish government. This trust allows the Swedish Krona to be used as a medium of exchange, a unit of account, and a store of value.
In everyday economic life, the Swedish Krona is used for all types of transactions, from buying everyday goods and services to conducting large-scale business deals. It is also the currency used for the government's monetary and fiscal policies. The value of the Swedish Krona relative to other currencies can affect Sweden's economic health, influencing import and export prices, inflation, and interest rates.
Like many other currencies, the Swedish Krona is traded on the foreign exchange market. Its exchange rate against other currencies is determined by supply and demand factors in this market. These factors can include economic indicators, political stability, and market speculation.
Despite the widespread use of the Swedish Krona, Sweden is known for its high digital payment adoption rate. The country is moving towards becoming a cashless society, with cards and mobile payment apps increasingly replacing cash transactions. However, the Swedish Krona remains the legal tender, and the transition to a fully cashless society is still a work in progress.
In conclusion, the Swedish Krona is more than just a means of payment; it is a symbol of Sweden's economic autonomy and stability. As the country continues to evolve and adapt to the digital age, the role and significance of the Swedish Krona in Sweden's economy will inevitably continue to change.
META Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
Spot
META/USDT
|0.00
|Trade
The table above shows a list of META Spot trading pairs, covering markets where MetaType is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell META at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
METAUSDTPerpetual
|--
|Trade
Explore META Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of MetaType futures markets for strategic trading.
Buy MetaType with SEK in 3 Easy Steps
Create a MEXC Account
Sign up on the MEXC website or download the MEXC App. Complete your identity verification to get started.
Deposit SEK
Fund your account with SEK using your preferred payment method, such as bank transfers, credit cards, or P2P trading.
Buy MetaType
Head to the Spot or Futures trading page, search for MetaType, and instantly complete your purchase with your deposited SEK.
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META and SEK in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
MetaType (META) vs USD: Market Comparison
MetaType Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.0000291
- 7-Day Change: 0.00%
- 30-Day Trend: --
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including META, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to SEK, the USD price of META remains the primary market benchmark.
[META Price] [META to USD]
Swedish Krona (SEK) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (SEK/USD): 0.1088328407014799
- 7-Day Change: +3.02%
- 30-Day Trend: +3.02%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger SEK means you will pay less to get the same amount of META.
- A weaker SEK means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy META securely with SEK on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the META to SEK Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between MetaType (META) and Swedish Krona (SEK) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in META, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the META to SEK rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and SEK-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. SEK Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence SEK's strength. When SEK weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like META, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like MetaType, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for META may rise, impacting its conversion to SEK.
Convert META to SEK Instantly
Use our real-time META to SEK converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the META to SEK exchange rate calculated in India?
The META to SEK exchange rate in India is based on the current value of META (often in SEK), converted to SEK using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the META to SEK exchange rate change so frequently in India?
The META to SEK rate changes frequently because both META and fiat currencies react to global news, supply/demand conditions, and market activity in India as well. Prices can shift every few seconds, especially during high-volatility periods.
What's the difference between the displayed rate in India and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed META to SEK in India rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. Actual conversion rates may differ slightly due to spreads, slippage, or execution timing.
Can the META to SEK rate vary between exchanges in India?
Yes. Pricing differences occur due to variations in liquidity, trading volume, regional demand, and fee structures across different platforms.
Why might the META to SEK rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday in India?
Rates move based on macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation data, or crypto-specific developments such as upgrades or ETF-related events.
Is now a good time to convert META to SEK, or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed correct time. Review price trends, historical data, and global economic conditions to support your decision-making.
What tools can help me time my META to SEK conversion better in India?
Live charts, moving averages, RSI, volume analysis, and market news are commonly used tools. Many users also set price alerts for key levels.
How can I understand the trend of META against SEK over time?
Use the interactive chart on this page to analyse historical prices, identify patterns, and compare trends across different timeframes.
How do news and regulations affect the META to SEK rate in India?
India local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, and geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken SEK, influencing the conversion rate even if META remains stable.
What crypto-specific events can influence the META to SEK exchange rate?
Halvings, protocol upgrades, whale activity, ETF approvals, and new exchange listings often create price movements that impact the META to SEK rate.
Can I compare the META to SEK rate with other currencies?
Yes. You can switch between various India's fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies using our converter to find the most favourable comparison.
How do I know if the META to SEK rate is fair?
Check the rate against major market indexes or compare it across several exchanges. Our converter uses aggregated real-time data to maintain competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the META to SEK rate throughout the day?
Bookmark this page or the META price page and use the live chart to track intraday movements and potential entry opportunities.
Is the META to SEK conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays in India?
Yes, while cryptocurrencies trade 24/7, fiat market liquidity may tighten on weekends or holidays, potentially widening spreads or increasing volatility. However, please note that different countries may have specific holidays in their respective regions.
Can I set a target META to SEK price and convert when it hits?
The converter itself doesn't execute trades, but you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC to automate your execution at specific price levels.
Where can I learn more about what influences META and SEK in India?
Browse the content above for insights into macroeconomic drivers, market dynamics, and historical performance data for META and SEK.
What's the difference between converting META to SEK and trading it?
Converting simply checks the 1:1 value between META and SEK. Trading involves buying or selling on open markets with additional tools such as limit orders, derivatives, or leverage.
Is META to SEK a common reference for crypto investors?
Many investors track META prices in SEK or stablecoins. META to SEK is useful for real-world valuation, hedging against local currency fluctuations, or planning cash-outs in India.
What happens to the META to SEK rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, interest-rate decisions, or crises, fiat volatility often increases. SEK may strengthen or weaken depending on global risk sentiment, which directly affects the conversion rate.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive META to SEK rates?
MEXC aggregates prices from deep global liquidity pools, applies minimal spreads, and updates rates in real time to ensure accuracy and transparency.
MetaType News and Market Updates
Explore More About MetaType
MetaType Price
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MetaType Price Prediction
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How to Buy MetaType
Want to buy MetaType? Discover multiple purchase methods and follow our step-by-step guide to get started on MEXC.
META/USDT (Spot Trading)
Trade META/USDT with real-time execution, deep liquidity, and low fees on MEXC's Spot trading platform.
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Why Buy MetaType with MEXC?
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Disclaimer
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.