Melon to Venezuelan Bolívar Conversion Table
MLN to VES Conversion Table
VES to MLN Conversion Table
- 1 MLN1,502.04 VES
- 5 MLN7,510.18 VES
- 10 MLN15,020.36 VES
- 50 MLN75,101.81 VES
- 100 MLN150,203.63 VES
- 1,000 MLN1,502,036.25 VES
- 5,000 MLN7,510,181.26 VES
- 10,000 MLN15,020,362.52 VES
- 1 VES0.0006657 MLN
- 5 VES0.003328 MLN
- 10 VES0.006657 MLN
- 50 VES0.03328 MLN
- 100 VES0.06657 MLN
- 1,000 VES0.6657 MLN
- 5,000 VES3.328 MLN
- 10,000 VES6.657 MLN
Melon (MLN) is currently trading at Bs.S 1,502.04 VES , reflecting a -2.32% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at Bs.S287.40M with a fully diluted market capitalisation of Bs.S4.92B VES. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Melon Price page.
1.58B VES
Circulation Supply
287.40M
24-Hour Trading Volume
4.92B VES
Market Cap
-2.32%
Price Change (1D)
Bs.S 3.908
24H High
Bs.S 2.129
24H Low
The MLN to VES trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Melon's fluctuations against VES. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Melon price.
MLN to VES Conversion Summary
As of | 1 MLN = 1,502.04 VES | 1 VES = 0.0006657 MLN
Today, the exchange rate for 1 MLN to VES is 1,502.04 VES.
Buying 5 MLN will cost 7,510.18 VES and 10 MLN is valued at 15,020.36 VES.
1 VES can be traded for 0.0006657 MLN.
50 VES can be converted to 0.03328 MLN, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 MLN to VES has changed by -0.68% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -2.32%, reaching a high of 1,888.66 VES and a low of 1,028.9 VES.
One month ago, the value of 1 MLN was 1,476.42 VES, which represents a +1.73% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, MLN has changed by -308.33 VES, resulting in a -17.04% change in its value.
MLN to VES Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, Melon (MLN) has fluctuated between 1,028.9 VES and 1,888.66 VES, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 1,007.16 VES to a high of 1,888.66 VES. You can view detailed MLN to VES price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|Bs.S 1,884.79
|Bs.S 1,884.79
|Bs.S 2,179.59
|Bs.S 2,179.59
|Low
|Bs.S 1,024.55
|Bs.S 1,005.22
|Bs.S 1,005.22
|Bs.S 1,005.22
|Average
|Bs.S 1,362.85
|Bs.S 1,469.17
|Bs.S 1,478.83
|Bs.S 1,594.82
|Volatility
|+79.81%
|+58.22%
|+79.48%
|+65.57%
|Change
|+39.79%
|-0.54%
|+2.00%
|-15.85%
Melon Price Forecast in VES for 2027 and 2030
Melon’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential MLN to VES forecasts for the coming years:
MLN Price Prediction for 2027
By 2027, Melon could reach approximately Bs.S1,577.14, assuming a steady 5% annual growth rate from the current price level.
MLN Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, MLN may rise to around Bs.S1,825.73 VES, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Melon Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
Melon Overview
Venezuelan Bolívar Overview
MLN to VES Market Statistics
3,276,906.98446892
ETH
Current MLN to VES Exchange Rate
The live Melon (MLN) price today is Bs.S 1,502.0362519804753524, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current MLN to VES conversion rate is Bs.S 1,502.0362519804753524 per MLN.
Discover More Melon on MEXC
The Venezuelan Bolívar is the official currency of Venezuela, a South American nation with a mixed economy heavily reliant on its vast oil reserves. Named after Simón Bolívar, a key figure in South America's fight for independence from Spanish rule, the Bolívar has been Venezuela's national currency since the late 19th century.
In everyday economic life, the Bolívar is used for a variety of transactions, from purchasing goods and services to settling debts. However, its role in the economy has been greatly affected by significant economic challenges, including hyperinflation and a declining GDP, which have led to its value falling dramatically. This has resulted in a shift in consumer behavior, with many Venezuelans resorting to using other currencies or forms of payment to navigate the economic instability.
Despite these challenges, the Venezuelan government has made several attempts to stabilize the Bolívar, including implementing monetary policies and introducing new versions of the currency. These efforts are aimed at protecting the value of the Bolívar and ensuring its continued use in the Venezuelan economy.
The Venezuelan Bolívar also has a significant role in international finance. As the national currency, it's used in trade and commerce with other nations. However, the currency's instability has affected Venezuela's international economic relations, with many foreign businesses and investors hesitant to engage in transactions using the Bolívar.
In conclusion, the Venezuelan Bolívar is a critical component of Venezuela's economic system, despite the significant challenges it faces. Its history, usage, and role in both domestic and international finance make it a unique case study in the world of fiat currencies. However, its future remains uncertain, given the ongoing economic issues in Venezuela.
MLN Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
Spot
MLN/USDT
|3.10
|Trade
The table above shows a list of MLN Spot trading pairs, covering markets where Melon is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell MLN at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
MLNUSDTPerpetual
|--
|Trade
Explore MLN Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of Melon futures markets for strategic trading.
Buy Melon with VES in 3 Easy Steps
Create a MEXC Account
Sign up on the MEXC website or download the MEXC App. Complete your identity verification to get started.
Deposit VES
Fund your account with VES using your preferred payment method, such as bank transfers, credit cards, or P2P trading.
Buy Melon
Head to the Spot or Futures trading page, search for Melon, and instantly complete your purchase with your deposited VES.
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MLN and VES in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
Melon (MLN) vs USD: Market Comparison
Melon Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $3.108
- 7-Day Change: -0.68%
- 30-Day Trend: +1.73%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including MLN, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to VES, the USD price of MLN remains the primary market benchmark.
[MLN Price] [MLN to USD]
Venezuelan Bolívar (VES) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (VES/USD): 0.0020696877954608684
- 7-Day Change: -1.08%
- 30-Day Trend: -1.08%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger VES means you will pay less to get the same amount of MLN.
- A weaker VES means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy MLN securely with VES on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the MLN to VES Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between Melon (MLN) and Venezuelan Bolívar (VES) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in MLN, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the MLN to VES rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and VES-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. VES Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence VES's strength. When VES weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like MLN, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like Melon, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for MLN may rise, impacting its conversion to VES.
Convert MLN to VES Instantly
Use our real-time MLN to VES converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the MLN to VES exchange rate calculated in India?
The MLN to VES exchange rate in India is based on the current value of MLN (often in VES), converted to VES using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the MLN to VES exchange rate change so frequently in India?
The MLN to VES rate changes frequently because both MLN and fiat currencies react to global news, supply/demand conditions, and market activity in India as well. Prices can shift every few seconds, especially during high-volatility periods.
What's the difference between the displayed rate in India and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed MLN to VES in India rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. Actual conversion rates may differ slightly due to spreads, slippage, or execution timing.
Can the MLN to VES rate vary between exchanges in India?
Yes. Pricing differences occur due to variations in liquidity, trading volume, regional demand, and fee structures across different platforms.
Why might the MLN to VES rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday in India?
Rates move based on macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation data, or crypto-specific developments such as upgrades or ETF-related events.
Is now a good time to convert MLN to VES, or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed correct time. Review price trends, historical data, and global economic conditions to support your decision-making.
What tools can help me time my MLN to VES conversion better in India?
Live charts, moving averages, RSI, volume analysis, and market news are commonly used tools. Many users also set price alerts for key levels.
How can I understand the trend of MLN against VES over time?
Use the interactive chart on this page to analyse historical prices, identify patterns, and compare trends across different timeframes.
How do news and regulations affect the MLN to VES rate in India?
India local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, and geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken VES, influencing the conversion rate even if MLN remains stable.
What crypto-specific events can influence the MLN to VES exchange rate?
Halvings, protocol upgrades, whale activity, ETF approvals, and new exchange listings often create price movements that impact the MLN to VES rate.
Can I compare the MLN to VES rate with other currencies?
Yes. You can switch between various India's fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies using our converter to find the most favourable comparison.
How do I know if the MLN to VES rate is fair?
Check the rate against major market indexes or compare it across several exchanges. Our converter uses aggregated real-time data to maintain competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the MLN to VES rate throughout the day?
Bookmark this page or the MLN price page and use the live chart to track intraday movements and potential entry opportunities.
Is the MLN to VES conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays in India?
Yes, while cryptocurrencies trade 24/7, fiat market liquidity may tighten on weekends or holidays, potentially widening spreads or increasing volatility. However, please note that different countries may have specific holidays in their respective regions.
Can I set a target MLN to VES price and convert when it hits?
The converter itself doesn't execute trades, but you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC to automate your execution at specific price levels.
Where can I learn more about what influences MLN and VES in India?
Browse the content above for insights into macroeconomic drivers, market dynamics, and historical performance data for MLN and VES.
What's the difference between converting MLN to VES and trading it?
Converting simply checks the 1:1 value between MLN and VES. Trading involves buying or selling on open markets with additional tools such as limit orders, derivatives, or leverage.
Is MLN to VES a common reference for crypto investors?
Many investors track MLN prices in VES or stablecoins. MLN to VES is useful for real-world valuation, hedging against local currency fluctuations, or planning cash-outs in India.
What happens to the MLN to VES rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, interest-rate decisions, or crises, fiat volatility often increases. VES may strengthen or weaken depending on global risk sentiment, which directly affects the conversion rate.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive MLN to VES rates?
MEXC aggregates prices from deep global liquidity pools, applies minimal spreads, and updates rates in real time to ensure accuracy and transparency.
Melon News and Market Updates
Explore More About Melon
Melon Price
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Melon Price Prediction
Explore MLN forecasts, technical insights, and market sentiment to better understand where Melon may be headed.
How to Buy Melon
Want to buy Melon? Discover multiple purchase methods and follow our step-by-step guide to get started on MEXC.
MLN/USDT (Spot Trading)
Trade MLN/USDT with real-time execution, deep liquidity, and low fees on MEXC's Spot trading platform.
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Why Buy Melon with MEXC?
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Join millions of users and buy Melon with MEXC today.
Disclaimer
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.