What is MOBIX (MOBX)

MOBIX is a decentralized digital marketplace for suppliers and customers of micromobility-related services, products and solutions. Urban mobility service and infrastructure providers offer their services and resources to individual and professional users in metropolitan areas.

MOBX to Local Currencies

1 MOBX to VND ₫ 724.97825 1 MOBX to AUD A$ 0.0427025 1 MOBX to GBP ￡ 0.0206625 1 MOBX to EUR € 0.024244 1 MOBX to USD $ 0.02755 1 MOBX to MYR RM 0.1176385 1 MOBX to TRY ₺ 1.0626035 1 MOBX to JPY ¥ 3.991995 1 MOBX to RUB ₽ 2.2781095 1 MOBX to INR ₹ 2.3315565 1 MOBX to IDR Rp 451.639272 1 MOBX to KRW ₩ 38.585428 1 MOBX to PHP ₱ 1.533433 1 MOBX to EGP ￡E. 1.398438 1 MOBX to BRL R$ 0.1556575 1 MOBX to CAD C$ 0.038019 1 MOBX to BDT ৳ 3.358345 1 MOBX to NGN ₦ 44.150528 1 MOBX to UAH ₴ 1.14608 1 MOBX to VES Bs 2.3693 1 MOBX to PKR Rs 7.766896 1 MOBX to KZT ₸ 14.178883 1 MOBX to THB ฿ 0.911905 1 MOBX to TWD NT$ 0.8460605 1 MOBX to AED د.إ 0.1011085 1 MOBX to CHF Fr 0.022591 1 MOBX to HKD HK$ 0.2135125 1 MOBX to MAD .د.م 0.255113 1 MOBX to MXN $ 0.539429

What is the price of MOBIX (MOBX) today? The live price of MOBIX (MOBX) is 0.02755 USD . What is the market cap of MOBIX (MOBX)? The current market cap of MOBIX is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of MOBX by its real-time market price of 0.02755 USD . What is the circulating supply of MOBIX (MOBX)? The current circulating supply of MOBIX (MOBX) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of MOBIX (MOBX)? As of 2025-05-03 , the highest price of MOBIX (MOBX) is 0.38886 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of MOBIX (MOBX)? The 24-hour trading volume of MOBIX (MOBX) is $ 27.16K USD .

