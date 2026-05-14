PolySwarm to Jamaican Dollar Conversion Table
NCT to JMD Conversion Table
JMD to NCT Conversion Table
- 1 NCT1.33 JMD
- 5 NCT6.63 JMD
- 10 NCT13.25 JMD
- 50 NCT66.27 JMD
- 100 NCT132.53 JMD
- 1,000 NCT1,325.35 JMD
- 5,000 NCT6,626.75 JMD
- 10,000 NCT13,253.5 JMD
- 1 JMD0.7545 NCT
- 5 JMD3.772 NCT
- 10 JMD7.545 NCT
- 50 JMD37.72 NCT
- 100 JMD75.45 NCT
- 1,000 JMD754.5 NCT
- 5,000 JMD3,772 NCT
- 10,000 JMD7,545 NCT
PolySwarm (NCT) is currently trading at J$ 1.33 JMD , reflecting a -3.11% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at J$9.19M with a fully diluted market capitalisation of J$2.50B JMD. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated PolySwarm Price page.
297.78B JMD
Circulation Supply
9.19M
24-Hour Trading Volume
2.50B JMD
Market Cap
-3.11%
Price Change (1D)
J$ 0.009745
24H High
J$ 0.007609
24H Low
The NCT to JMD trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track PolySwarm's fluctuations against JMD. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current PolySwarm price.
NCT to JMD Conversion Summary
As of | 1 NCT = 1.33 JMD | 1 JMD = 0.7545 NCT
Today, the exchange rate for 1 NCT to JMD is 1.33 JMD.
Buying 5 NCT will cost 6.63 JMD and 10 NCT is valued at 13.25 JMD.
1 JMD can be traded for 0.7545 NCT.
50 JMD can be converted to 37.72 NCT, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 NCT to JMD has changed by +6.99% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -3.11%, reaching a high of 1.54 JMD and a low of 1.2 JMD.
One month ago, the value of 1 NCT was 0.957215 JMD, which represents a +38.45% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, NCT has changed by 0.167406 JMD, resulting in a +14.45% change in its value.
NCT to JMD Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, PolySwarm (NCT) has fluctuated between 1.2 JMD and 1.54 JMD, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 1.2 JMD to a high of 1.64 JMD. You can view detailed NCT to JMD price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|J$ 0
|J$ 1.57
|J$ 1.57
|J$ 1.57
|Low
|J$ 0
|J$ 0
|J$ 0
|J$ 0
|Average
|J$ 0
|J$ 0
|J$ 0
|J$ 0
|Volatility
|+27.62%
|+35.30%
|+132.96%
|+112.88%
|Change
|+8.47%
|+7.69%
|+38.41%
|+14.42%
PolySwarm Price Forecast in JMD for 2027 and 2030
PolySwarm’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential NCT to JMD forecasts for the coming years:
NCT Price Prediction for 2027
By 2027, PolySwarm could reach approximately J$1.39, assuming a steady 5% annual growth rate from the current price level.
NCT Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, NCT may rise to around J$1.61 JMD, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our PolySwarm Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
PolySwarm Overview
Jamaican Dollar Overview
NCT to JMD Market Statistics
1,885,913,076
ETH
Current NCT to JMD Exchange Rate
The live PolySwarm (NCT) price today is J$ 1.32534998331166625144, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current NCT to JMD conversion rate is J$ 1.32534998331166625144 per NCT.
Discover More PolySwarm on MEXC
The Jamaican Dollar (JMD), established in 1969, serves not only as the currency of Jamaica but also as a reflection of the nation's post-independence economic progression and cultural individuality. The Jamaican Dollar is frequently abbreviated as JMD and symbolized by the "$" sign. This currency was introduced on January 30, 1969, as a replacement for the Jamaican Pound. This change was in alignment with Jamaica's move towards decimalization, a significant step post its independence from Britain in 1962. The shift was a vital stride in asserting Jamaica's economic independence and a break from its colonial past.
In daily life, the Jamaican Dollar is used for wages, prices, and services, and it plays a pivotal role in shaping the nation's economy. The design of the Jamaican Dollar is a tribute to the nation's rich history and cultural diversity. The banknotes and coins carry portraits of national heroes, such as Marcus Garvey and Nanny of the Maroons, and feature iconic landmarks and scenes that represent Jamaica’s natural beauty, like Dunn's River Falls. These designs serve as a constant reminder of the proud heritage and natural wonders of Jamaica.
The Bank of Jamaica manages the Jamaican Dollar, which has confronted challenges such as inflation and devaluation. The central bank's monetary policies are designed to stabilize the currency, control inflation, and promote sustainable economic growth. These measures are vital for maintaining the confidence of both domestic and international investors, thus ensuring the stability of the domestic economy.
The Jamaican Dollar is integral to the island's economy, which is characterized by its tourism sector, bauxite/alumina exports, and agriculture. As the primary medium of exchange, the Jamaican Dollar enables trade and commerce, playing a key role in the economic activities of the nation. The exchange rate of the Jamaican Dollar plays a significant role in international trade, especially for Jamaica's key exports and the tourism industry. A steady and competitive exchange rate is essential for maintaining the attractiveness of Jamaican exports and the tourism sector.
Remittances from Jamaicans living abroad, particularly in the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada, are a significant source of foreign income. These funds, converted into Jamaican Dollars, support many families and contribute to the national economy. The Jamaican Dollar's use extends to the digital world as well, with MEXC crypto-to-fiat exchange data showing that one of the most popular TRON currency pair is the TRX to JMD. This information is a testament to the currency's reach and its role in the global financial ecosystem.
In conclusion, the Jamaican Dollar is more than just a currency; it is a symbol of Jamaica's journey towards economic independence and a celebration of its cultural identity. It plays a crucial role in the country's economy, international trade, and the lives of its people, both at home and abroad. Its management and stability are vital for the continued growth and prosperity of the nation.
NCT Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
Spot
NCT/USDT
|0.00
|Trade
The table above shows a list of NCT Spot trading pairs, covering markets where PolySwarm is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell NCT at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
Explore NCT Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of PolySwarm futures markets for strategic trading.
Buy PolySwarm with JMD in 3 Easy Steps
Create a MEXC Account
Sign up on the MEXC website or download the MEXC App. Complete your identity verification to get started.
Deposit JMD
Fund your account with JMD using your preferred payment method, such as bank transfers, credit cards, or P2P trading.
Buy PolySwarm
Head to the Spot or Futures trading page, search for PolySwarm, and instantly complete your purchase with your deposited JMD.
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NCT and JMD in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
PolySwarm (NCT) vs USD: Market Comparison
PolySwarm Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.008392
- 7-Day Change: +6.99%
- 30-Day Trend: +38.45%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including NCT, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to JMD, the USD price of NCT remains the primary market benchmark.
[NCT Price] [NCT to USD]
Jamaican Dollar (JMD) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (JMD/USD): 0.006332039045556305
- 7-Day Change: -0.06%
- 30-Day Trend: -0.06%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger JMD means you will pay less to get the same amount of NCT.
- A weaker JMD means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy NCT securely with JMD on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the NCT to JMD Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between PolySwarm (NCT) and Jamaican Dollar (JMD) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in NCT, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the NCT to JMD rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and JMD-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. JMD Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence JMD's strength. When JMD weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like NCT, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like PolySwarm, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for NCT may rise, impacting its conversion to JMD.
Convert NCT to JMD Instantly
Use our real-time NCT to JMD converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the NCT to JMD exchange rate calculated in India?
The NCT to JMD exchange rate in India is based on the current value of NCT (often in JMD), converted to JMD using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the NCT to JMD exchange rate change so frequently in India?
The NCT to JMD rate changes frequently because both NCT and fiat currencies react to global news, supply/demand conditions, and market activity in India as well. Prices can shift every few seconds, especially during high-volatility periods.
What's the difference between the displayed rate in India and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed NCT to JMD in India rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. Actual conversion rates may differ slightly due to spreads, slippage, or execution timing.
Can the NCT to JMD rate vary between exchanges in India?
Yes. Pricing differences occur due to variations in liquidity, trading volume, regional demand, and fee structures across different platforms.
Why might the NCT to JMD rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday in India?
Rates move based on macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation data, or crypto-specific developments such as upgrades or ETF-related events.
Is now a good time to convert NCT to JMD, or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed correct time. Review price trends, historical data, and global economic conditions to support your decision-making.
What tools can help me time my NCT to JMD conversion better in India?
Live charts, moving averages, RSI, volume analysis, and market news are commonly used tools. Many users also set price alerts for key levels.
How can I understand the trend of NCT against JMD over time?
Use the interactive chart on this page to analyse historical prices, identify patterns, and compare trends across different timeframes.
How do news and regulations affect the NCT to JMD rate in India?
India local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, and geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken JMD, influencing the conversion rate even if NCT remains stable.
What crypto-specific events can influence the NCT to JMD exchange rate?
Halvings, protocol upgrades, whale activity, ETF approvals, and new exchange listings often create price movements that impact the NCT to JMD rate.
Can I compare the NCT to JMD rate with other currencies?
Yes. You can switch between various India's fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies using our converter to find the most favourable comparison.
How do I know if the NCT to JMD rate is fair?
Check the rate against major market indexes or compare it across several exchanges. Our converter uses aggregated real-time data to maintain competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the NCT to JMD rate throughout the day?
Bookmark this page or the NCT price page and use the live chart to track intraday movements and potential entry opportunities.
Is the NCT to JMD conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays in India?
Yes, while cryptocurrencies trade 24/7, fiat market liquidity may tighten on weekends or holidays, potentially widening spreads or increasing volatility. However, please note that different countries may have specific holidays in their respective regions.
Can I set a target NCT to JMD price and convert when it hits?
The converter itself doesn't execute trades, but you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC to automate your execution at specific price levels.
Where can I learn more about what influences NCT and JMD in India?
Browse the content above for insights into macroeconomic drivers, market dynamics, and historical performance data for NCT and JMD.
What's the difference between converting NCT to JMD and trading it?
Converting simply checks the 1:1 value between NCT and JMD. Trading involves buying or selling on open markets with additional tools such as limit orders, derivatives, or leverage.
Is NCT to JMD a common reference for crypto investors?
Many investors track NCT prices in JMD or stablecoins. NCT to JMD is useful for real-world valuation, hedging against local currency fluctuations, or planning cash-outs in India.
What happens to the NCT to JMD rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, interest-rate decisions, or crises, fiat volatility often increases. JMD may strengthen or weaken depending on global risk sentiment, which directly affects the conversion rate.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive NCT to JMD rates?
MEXC aggregates prices from deep global liquidity pools, applies minimal spreads, and updates rates in real time to ensure accuracy and transparency.
PolySwarm News and Market Updates
Explore More About PolySwarm
PolySwarm Price
Learn more about PolySwarm (NCT) and track real-time price with live charts, trends, historical data, and more.
PolySwarm Price Prediction
Explore NCT forecasts, technical insights, and market sentiment to better understand where PolySwarm may be headed.
How to Buy PolySwarm
Want to buy PolySwarm? Discover multiple purchase methods and follow our step-by-step guide to get started on MEXC.
NCT/USDT (Spot Trading)
Trade NCT/USDT with real-time execution, deep liquidity, and low fees on MEXC's Spot trading platform.
NCT USDT (Futures Trading)
Go long or short on NCT with leverage. Explore NCT USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.
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Why Buy PolySwarm with MEXC?
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Disclaimer
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.