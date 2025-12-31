OpNode Price Today

The live OpNode (OPNODE) price today is $ 0.00000249, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current OPNODE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00000249 per OPNODE.

OpNode currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- OPNODE. During the last 24 hours, OPNODE traded between $ 0.00000249 (low) and $ 0.00000251 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, OPNODE moved 0.00% in the last hour and +62.74% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 3.00.

OpNode (OPNODE) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 3.00$ 3.00 $ 3.00 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.49K$ 2.49K $ 2.49K Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Public Blockchain BSC

