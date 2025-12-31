ExchangeDEX+
The live OTS price today is 0.000004983 USD.OTS market cap is -- USD. Track real-time OTS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

$0.000005015
-12.66%1D
USD
OTS (OTS) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 02:50:35 (UTC+8)

OTS Price Today

The live OTS (OTS) price today is $ 0.000004983, with a 12.66% change over the past 24 hours. The current OTS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.000004983 per OTS.

OTS currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- OTS. During the last 24 hours, OTS traded between $ 0.00000425 (low) and $ 0.000006152 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, OTS moved -3.53% in the last hour and -23.68% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 5.18K.

OTS (OTS) Market Information

$ 5.18K
$ 29.90K
--
6,000,000,000
TONCOIN

The current Market Cap of OTS is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 5.18K. The circulating supply of OTS is --, with a total supply of 6000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 29.90K.

OTS Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00000425
24H Low
$ 0.000006152
24H High

$ 0.00000425
$ 0.000006152
--
--
-3.53%

-12.65%

-23.68%

-23.68%

OTS (OTS) Price History USD

Track the price changes of OTS for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00000072693-12.65%
30 Days$ -0.000007017-58.48%
60 Days$ -0.024995017-99.99%
90 Days$ -0.024995017-99.99%
OTS Price Change Today

Today, OTS recorded a change of $ -0.00000072693 (-12.65%), reflecting its latest market activity.

OTS 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.000007017 (-58.48%), showing the token's short-term performance.

OTS 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, OTS saw a change of $ -0.024995017 (-99.99%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

OTS 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.024995017 (-99.99%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of OTS (OTS)?

Check out the OTS Price History page now.

AI Analysis for OTS

AI-driven insights that analyse OTS latest price movements, trading volume trends, and market sentiment indicators, delivering real-time updates to identify trading opportunities and support informed decision-making.

What factors influence OTS's prices?

OTS token prices are influenced by several key factors:

1. Market demand and supply dynamics
2. Overall cryptocurrency market sentiment and trends
3. Trading volume and liquidity on exchanges
4. Project development progress and roadmap milestones
5. Partnership announcements and collaborations
6. Regulatory news affecting crypto markets
7. Bitcoin and major altcoin price movements
8. Community engagement and social media activity
9. Token utility and use cases within the ecosystem
10. Market maker activities and whale movements

Why do people want to know OTS's price today?

People want to know OTS price today for several key reasons: making informed trading decisions, tracking portfolio performance, identifying market trends, timing buy/sell opportunities, managing risk exposure, and staying updated on investment value changes in real-time.

Price Prediction for OTS

OTS (OTS) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of OTS in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
OTS (OTS) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years)

In 2040, the price of OTS could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

Want to know what price OTS will reach in 2025–2026? Visit our Price Prediction page for OTS price predictions for the years 2025–2026 by clicking OTS Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest OTS in India

Ready to get started with OTS? Buying OTS is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy OTS. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your OTS (OTS) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and OTS will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy OTS (OTS) Guide

What can you do with OTS

Owning OTS allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

--
--
--
--
What is OTS (OTS)

Farm $OCTIES and get ready for upcoming airdrops! Users can earn more by spinning the roulette, completing tasks, and inviting friends. Collect characters, stack tokens, and climb the leaderboard every day.

OTS Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of OTS, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official OTS Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About OTS

How much will 1 OTS be worth in 2030?
If OTS were to grow at an annual rate of 5%, its estimated value could reach around -- by 2026, -- by 2030, -- by 2035, and -- by 2040. These figures illustrate a steady compounding growth scenario, though actual future price will depend on market adoption, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic conditions. You can view the full projection table below for a detailed year-by-year breakdown of potential OTS prices and expected ROI.
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 02:50:35 (UTC+8)

OTS (OTS) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
12-30 13:36:31Industry Updates
Bitcoin spot ETF saw net outflow of $19.3 million yesterday, Ethereum spot ETF saw net outflow of $9.6 million yesterday
12-30 07:29:57Industry Updates
$299 Million in Liquidations Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
12-29 23:19:48Industry Updates
RWA Sector TVL Surpasses DEX, Ranks as Fifth Largest DeFi Track
12-29 10:20:45Industry Updates
Crypto Market Trades Sideways, Bitcoin Maintains $88,000 Range, GMT Leads Altcoin Market Gains
12-29 06:52:03Industry Updates
Institutions Exit During Christmas Holiday, Spot Bitcoin ETFs See Net Outflow of $782 Million
12-29 05:49:53Industry Updates
Bitcoin Deposit Sentiment Continues, Past 24 Hours CEX Net Inflow 2,593.63 BTC

OTS Hot News

$0.000005015
Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

