What is Parex (PRX)

Parex Network is a Layer 1 blockchain network designed to deliver user-friendly decentralized finance (DeFi) solutions. With its Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatibility, Parex provides developers with a familiar environment to build on, creating a robust foundation for Web3 applications. Supported by its native token, PRX, Parex powers critical network functionalities, from transactions to governance.

Parex is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Parex investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check PRX staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Parex on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Parex buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Parex Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Parex, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of PRX? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Parex price prediction page.

Parex Price History

Tracing PRX's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing PRX's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Parex price history page.

How to buy Parex (PRX)

Looking for how to buy Parex? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Parex on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

PRX to Local Currencies

1 PRX to VND ₫ 936.814 1 PRX to AUD A$ 0.05518 1 PRX to GBP ￡ 0.0267 1 PRX to EUR € 0.031328 1 PRX to USD $ 0.0356 1 PRX to MYR RM 0.152012 1 PRX to TRY ₺ 1.369176 1 PRX to JPY ¥ 5.155592 1 PRX to RUB ₽ 2.952308 1 PRX to INR ₹ 3.008912 1 PRX to IDR Rp 583.606464 1 PRX to KRW ₩ 49.859936 1 PRX to PHP ₱ 1.9758 1 PRX to EGP ￡E. 1.805988 1 PRX to BRL R$ 0.20114 1 PRX to CAD C$ 0.049128 1 PRX to BDT ৳ 4.33964 1 PRX to NGN ₦ 57.234476 1 PRX to UAH ₴ 1.48096 1 PRX to VES Bs 3.1328 1 PRX to PKR Rs 10.036352 1 PRX to KZT ₸ 18.435816 1 PRX to THB ฿ 1.17836 1 PRX to TWD NT$ 1.093276 1 PRX to AED د.إ 0.130652 1 PRX to CHF Fr 0.029192 1 PRX to HKD HK$ 0.2759 1 PRX to MAD .د.م 0.329656 1 PRX to MXN $ 0.697048

Parex Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Parex, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Parex What is the price of Parex (PRX) today? The live price of Parex (PRX) is 0.0356 USD . What is the market cap of Parex (PRX)? The current market cap of Parex is $ 486.30K USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of PRX by its real-time market price of 0.0356 USD . What is the circulating supply of Parex (PRX)? The current circulating supply of Parex (PRX) is 13.66M USD . What was the highest price of Parex (PRX)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of Parex (PRX) is 4.2 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Parex (PRX)? The 24-hour trading volume of Parex (PRX) is $ 22.65K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Wyckoff Pattern: A Simplified Guide For Beginners A common technical analysis tool traders use to forecast the market direction is the Wyckoff Method. This trading technique, which Richard D. Wyckoff developed in the 1930s.

From Exchange to Ecosystem Builder: MEXC Celebrates 7th Anniversary at TOKEN2049 Dubai with $300M Ecosystem Development Fund Launch MEXC as an exclusive Title Sponsor at Token2049 Dubai, celebrated its 7th anniversary and announced a $300M ecosystem development fund!