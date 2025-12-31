Capybobo Price(PYBOBO)
The live Capybobo (PYBOBO) price today is $ 0.0008054, with a 0.21% change over the past 24 hours. The current PYBOBO to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0008054 per PYBOBO.
Capybobo currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- PYBOBO. During the last 24 hours, PYBOBO traded between $ 0.0007774 (low) and $ 0.000849 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.
In short-term performance, PYBOBO moved +0.02% in the last hour and +16.69% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 54.34K.
The current Market Cap of Capybobo is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 54.34K. The circulating supply of PYBOBO is --, with a total supply of 100000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 80.54M.
Track the price changes of Capybobo for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.000001688
|+0.21%
|30 Days
|$ +0.000184
|+29.61%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0004304
|+114.77%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0004304
|+114.77%
Today, PYBOBO recorded a change of $ +0.000001688 (+0.21%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.000184 (+29.61%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, PYBOBO saw a change of $ +0.0004304 (+114.77%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.0004304 (+114.77%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Capybobo is creating the next-generation Web3-native Art Toy IP — where gaming, collectibles, and real-world design merge into one seamless experience. Starting with a GameFi foundation and rarity-driven airdrops, the project bridges digital and physical ownership through Outfits for Art Toys, NFT-linked blind boxes, and PBT (Physical-Backed Token) authentication services.Players can utilise $CAPY to unlock long-term game rewards, purchase in-game skins that match real-world outfits, and collect physical toys tied to unique on-chain NFTs. By combining the energy of gaming culture with the style of streetwear and the authenticity of designer toys, Capybobo aims to become a global lifestyle brand with flagship stores, global collaborations, and a thriving community.
For a more in-depth understanding of Capybobo, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
