EthXY Price(SEXY)
The current price of EthXY (SEXY) today is 0.032 USD with a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SEXY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key EthXY Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 50.72 USD
- EthXY price change within the day is +0.09%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Track the price changes of EthXY for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.0000288
|+0.09%
|30 Days
|$ +0.00965
|+43.17%
|60 Days
|$ +0.00065
|+2.07%
|90 Days
|$ -0.02263
|-41.43%
Today, SEXY recorded a change of $ +0.0000288 (+0.09%), reflecting its latest market activity.EthXY 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00965 (+43.17%), showing the token's short-term performance.EthXY 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, SEXY saw a change of $ +0.00065 (+2.07%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.EthXY 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.02263 (-41.43%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of EthXY: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
0.00%
+0.09%
+48.90%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
SEXY is utilized for purchasing in-game items within EthXY. In EthXY, players can customize their avatar utilizing RPG items including armors and weapons. The game is played through Telegram chat.
|1 SEXY to VND
₫842.08
|1 SEXY to AUD
A$0.0496
|1 SEXY to GBP
￡0.024
|1 SEXY to EUR
€0.02816
|1 SEXY to USD
$0.032
|1 SEXY to MYR
RM0.13664
|1 SEXY to TRY
₺1.23072
|1 SEXY to JPY
¥4.63424
|1 SEXY to RUB
₽2.65376
|1 SEXY to INR
₹2.70464
|1 SEXY to IDR
Rp524.59008
|1 SEXY to KRW
₩44.81792
|1 SEXY to PHP
₱1.776
|1 SEXY to EGP
￡E.1.62336
|1 SEXY to BRL
R$0.1808
|1 SEXY to CAD
C$0.04416
|1 SEXY to BDT
৳3.9008
|1 SEXY to NGN
₦51.44672
|1 SEXY to UAH
₴1.3312
|1 SEXY to VES
Bs2.816
|1 SEXY to PKR
Rs9.02144
|1 SEXY to KZT
₸16.57152
|1 SEXY to THB
฿1.0592
|1 SEXY to TWD
NT$0.98272
|1 SEXY to AED
د.إ0.11744
|1 SEXY to CHF
Fr0.02624
|1 SEXY to HKD
HK$0.248
|1 SEXY to MAD
.د.م0.29632
|1 SEXY to MXN
$0.62656
For a more in-depth understanding of EthXY, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
