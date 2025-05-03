What is EthXY (SEXY)

SEXY is utilized for purchasing in-game items within EthXY. In EthXY, players can customize their avatar utilizing RPG items including armors and weapons. The game is played through Telegram chat.

EthXY is available on MEXC



How to buy EthXY (SEXY)

SEXY to Local Currencies

EthXY Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of EthXY, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About EthXY What is the price of EthXY (SEXY) today? The live price of EthXY (SEXY) is 0.032 USD . What is the market cap of EthXY (SEXY)? The current market cap of EthXY is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of SEXY by its real-time market price of 0.032 USD . What is the circulating supply of EthXY (SEXY)? The current circulating supply of EthXY (SEXY) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of EthXY (SEXY)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of EthXY (SEXY) is 3.1 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of EthXY (SEXY)? The 24-hour trading volume of EthXY (SEXY) is $ 50.72 USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

