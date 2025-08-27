More About SHARD

1 SHARD to USD Live Price:

$0.00576
$0.00576$0.00576
-0.68%1D
USD
SHARDS (SHARD) Live Price Chart
SHARDS (SHARD) Price Information (USD)

SHARDS (SHARD) real-time price is $ 0.00576. Over the past 24 hours, SHARD traded between a low of $ 0.00576 and a high of $ 0.00585.

In terms of short-term performance, SHARD has changed by -1.54% over the past hour, -0.67% over 24 hours, and +0.34% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

SHARDS (SHARD) Market Information

The current Market Cap of SHARDS is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 50.49K. The circulating supply of SHARD is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.76M.

SHARDS (SHARD) Price History USD

Track the price changes of SHARDS for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00003944-0.67%
30 Days$ -0.00084-12.73%
60 Days$ -0.0014-19.56%
90 Days$ -0.00674-53.92%
SHARDS Price Change Today

Today, SHARD recorded a change of $ -0.00003944 (-0.67%), reflecting its latest market activity.

SHARDS 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00084 (-12.73%), showing the token's short-term performance.

SHARDS 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, SHARD saw a change of $ -0.0014 (-19.56%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

SHARDS 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.00674 (-53.92%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

What is SHARDS (SHARD)

SHARDS is the native utility token of Shards Protocol. It powers the infrastructure for verifiable identity, reputation-based rewards, and user-aligned governance across Web3. More than just a medium of exchange, SHARDS is the fuel behind a new recognition-based economy—where your contribution, not your captured attention, determines your access and upside.

SHARDS is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.

SHARDS Price Prediction (USD)

SHARDS (SHARD) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of SHARDS (SHARD) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SHARD token's extensive tokenomics now!

SHARD to Local Currencies

People Also Ask: Other Questions About SHARDS

How much is SHARDS (SHARD) worth today?
The live SHARD price in USD is 0.00576 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current SHARD to USD price?
The current price of SHARD to USD is $ 0.00576. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of SHARDS?
The market cap for SHARD is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of SHARD?
The circulating supply of SHARD is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of SHARD?
SHARD achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of SHARD?
SHARD saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of SHARD?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for SHARD is $ 50.49K USD.
Will SHARD go higher this year?
SHARD might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out SHARD price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
