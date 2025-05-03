Wyckoff Pattern: A Simplified Guide For Beginners
A common technical analysis tool traders use to forecast the market direction is the Wyckoff Method. This trading technique, which Richard D. Wyckoff developed in the 1930s.
BitShiba Price(SHIBA)
The current price of BitShiba (SHIBA) today is 0.000000000574 USD with a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SHIBA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BitShiba Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 365.59 USD
- BitShiba price change within the day is +0.87%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the SHIBA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SHIBA price information.
Track the price changes of BitShiba for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00000000000495
|+0.87%
|30 Days
|$ +0.000000000106
|+22.64%
|60 Days
|$ +0.000000000082
|+16.66%
|90 Days
|$ -0.000000000041
|-6.67%
Today, SHIBA recorded a change of $ +0.00000000000495 (+0.87%), reflecting its latest market activity.BitShiba 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.000000000106 (+22.64%), showing the token's short-term performance.BitShiba 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, SHIBA saw a change of $ +0.000000000082 (+16.66%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.BitShiba 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.000000000041 (-6.67%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of BitShiba: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.34%
+0.87%
+3.42%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
BitShiba is a community focused project which seeks to provide equal financial opportunities to all peoples from all places. Decisions about BitShiba’s future will be made by $SHIBA holders though the use of a DAO. The BitShiba community is the project’s main focus as strong communities and decentralization are widely considered two of the most important aspects about cryptocurrency. The project has a no man (or woman) left behind attitude and strives to make sure all community members can be successful.
BitShiba is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your BitShiba investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.
Additionally, you can:
- Check SHIBA staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about BitShiba on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.
Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your BitShiba buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.
Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as BitShiba, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of SHIBA? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our BitShiba price prediction page.
Tracing SHIBA's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing SHIBA's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our BitShiba price history page.
Looking for how to buy BitShiba? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase BitShiba on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.
|1 SHIBA to VND
₫0.00001510481
|1 SHIBA to AUD
A$0.0000000008897
|1 SHIBA to GBP
￡0.0000000004305
|1 SHIBA to EUR
€0.00000000050512
|1 SHIBA to USD
$0.000000000574
|1 SHIBA to MYR
RM0.00000000245098
|1 SHIBA to TRY
₺0.00000002213918
|1 SHIBA to JPY
¥0.0000000831726
|1 SHIBA to RUB
₽0.00000004749276
|1 SHIBA to INR
₹0.00000004857762
|1 SHIBA to IDR
Rp0.00000940983456
|1 SHIBA to KRW
₩0.00000080392144
|1 SHIBA to PHP
₱0.00000003194884
|1 SHIBA to EGP
￡E.0.00000002913624
|1 SHIBA to BRL
R$0.0000000032431
|1 SHIBA to CAD
C$0.00000000079212
|1 SHIBA to BDT
৳0.0000000699706
|1 SHIBA to NGN
₦0.00000091986944
|1 SHIBA to UAH
₴0.0000000238784
|1 SHIBA to VES
Bs0.000000049364
|1 SHIBA to PKR
Rs0.00000016182208
|1 SHIBA to KZT
₸0.00000029541484
|1 SHIBA to THB
฿0.0000000189994
|1 SHIBA to TWD
NT$0.00000001762754
|1 SHIBA to AED
د.إ0.00000000210658
|1 SHIBA to CHF
Fr0.00000000047068
|1 SHIBA to HKD
HK$0.0000000044485
|1 SHIBA to MAD
.د.م0.00000000531524
|1 SHIBA to MXN
$0.00000001123892
For a more in-depth understanding of BitShiba, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
A common technical analysis tool traders use to forecast the market direction is the Wyckoff Method. This trading technique, which Richard D. Wyckoff developed in the 1930s.
MEXC as an exclusive Title Sponsor at Token2049 Dubai, celebrated its 7th anniversary and announced a $300M ecosystem development fund!
In this extended article, we will explore in more detail how the rise and fall of FTX unfolded, the key figures involved, the systemic issues exposed, and the lasting impact it has had on the cryptocurrency market and its regulatory landscape.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee