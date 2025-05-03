What is Swarm Markets (SMT)

Swarm Markets is the world’s first regulated DeFi platform for issuing and trading tokenized real-world assets (RWAs). Swarm makes it possible for institutional investors like banks and hedge funds as well as retail investors to trade and stake tokens based on all kinds of RWAs, such as stocks and bonds, alongside crypto.

Swarm Markets is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Swarm Markets investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check SMT staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Swarm Markets on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Swarm Markets buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Swarm Markets Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Swarm Markets, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of SMT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Swarm Markets price prediction page.

Swarm Markets Price History

Tracing SMT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing SMT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Swarm Markets price history page.

How to buy Swarm Markets (SMT)

Looking for how to buy Swarm Markets? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Swarm Markets on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

SMT to Local Currencies

1 SMT to VND ₫ 2,013.0975 1 SMT to AUD A$ 0.118575 1 SMT to GBP ￡ 0.057375 1 SMT to EUR € 0.06732 1 SMT to USD $ 0.0765 1 SMT to MYR RM 0.326655 1 SMT to TRY ₺ 2.94219 1 SMT to JPY ¥ 11.07873 1 SMT to RUB ₽ 6.344145 1 SMT to INR ₹ 6.46578 1 SMT to IDR Rp 1,254.09816 1 SMT to KRW ₩ 107.14284 1 SMT to PHP ₱ 4.24575 1 SMT to EGP ￡E. 3.880845 1 SMT to BRL R$ 0.432225 1 SMT to CAD C$ 0.10557 1 SMT to BDT ৳ 9.32535 1 SMT to NGN ₦ 122.989815 1 SMT to UAH ₴ 3.1824 1 SMT to VES Bs 6.732 1 SMT to PKR Rs 21.56688 1 SMT to KZT ₸ 39.61629 1 SMT to THB ฿ 2.53215 1 SMT to TWD NT$ 2.349315 1 SMT to AED د.إ 0.280755 1 SMT to CHF Fr 0.06273 1 SMT to HKD HK$ 0.592875 1 SMT to MAD .د.م 0.70839 1 SMT to MXN $ 1.49787

Swarm Markets Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Swarm Markets, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Swarm Markets What is the price of Swarm Markets (SMT) today? The live price of Swarm Markets (SMT) is 0.0765 USD . What is the market cap of Swarm Markets (SMT)? The current market cap of Swarm Markets is $ 6.42M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of SMT by its real-time market price of 0.0765 USD . What is the circulating supply of Swarm Markets (SMT)? The current circulating supply of Swarm Markets (SMT) is 83.94M USD . What was the highest price of Swarm Markets (SMT)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of Swarm Markets (SMT) is 1.4 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Swarm Markets (SMT)? The 24-hour trading volume of Swarm Markets (SMT) is $ 2.68K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Wyckoff Pattern: A Simplified Guide For Beginners A common technical analysis tool traders use to forecast the market direction is the Wyckoff Method. This trading technique, which Richard D. Wyckoff developed in the 1930s.

From Exchange to Ecosystem Builder: MEXC Celebrates 7th Anniversary at TOKEN2049 Dubai with $300M Ecosystem Development Fund Launch MEXC as an exclusive Title Sponsor at Token2049 Dubai, celebrated its 7th anniversary and announced a $300M ecosystem development fund!