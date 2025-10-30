ExchangeDEX+
Blue Chip Blitz
The live WEED Token price today is 0.02368 USD. Track real-time WEED to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more.

WEED Token Price(WEED)

1 WEED to USD Live Price:

$0.02368
+68.54%1D
USD
WEED Token (WEED) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-11-03 18:51:18 (UTC+8)

WEED Token (WEED) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.01209
24H Low
$ 0.02636
24H High

$ 0.01209
$ 0.02636
--
--
-3.15%

+68.54%

-61.55%

-61.55%

WEED Token (WEED) real-time price is $ 0.02368. Over the past 24 hours, WEED traded between a low of $ 0.01209 and a high of $ 0.02636, showing active market volatility. WEED's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, WEED has changed by -3.15% over the past hour, +68.54% over 24 hours, and -61.55% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

WEED Token (WEED) Market Information

--
----

$ 54.43K
$ 0.00
--
--
SOL

The current Market Cap of WEED Token is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 54.43K. The circulating supply of WEED is --, with a total supply of --. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is --.

WEED Token (WEED) Price History USD

Track the price changes of WEED Token for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0096299+68.54%
30 Days$ -0.17572-88.13%
60 Days$ -0.17632-88.16%
90 Days$ -0.17632-88.16%
WEED Token Price Change Today

Today, WEED recorded a change of $ +0.0096299 (+68.54%), reflecting its latest market activity.

WEED Token 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.17572 (-88.13%), showing the token's short-term performance.

WEED Token 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, WEED saw a change of $ -0.17632 (-88.16%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

WEED Token 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.17632 (-88.16%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of WEED Token (WEED)?

Check out the WEED Token Price History page now.

What is WEED Token (WEED)

The native token of Facility Game.

WEED Token is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your WEED Token investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check WEED staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about WEED Token on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your WEED Token buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

WEED Token Price Prediction (USD)

How much will WEED Token (WEED) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your WEED Token (WEED) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for WEED Token.

Check the WEED Token price prediction now!

WEED Token (WEED) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of WEED Token (WEED) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about WEED token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy WEED Token (WEED)

Looking for how to buy WEED Token? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase WEED Token on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

WEED to Local Currencies

1 WEED Token(WEED) to VND
623.1392
1 WEED Token(WEED) to AUD
A$0.0359936
1 WEED Token(WEED) to GBP
0.0179968
1 WEED Token(WEED) to EUR
0.0203648
1 WEED Token(WEED) to USD
$0.02368
1 WEED Token(WEED) to MYR
RM0.0992192
1 WEED Token(WEED) to TRY
0.995744
1 WEED Token(WEED) to JPY
¥3.64672
1 WEED Token(WEED) to ARS
ARS$34.2689856
1 WEED Token(WEED) to RUB
1.9178432
1 WEED Token(WEED) to INR
2.1020736
1 WEED Token(WEED) to IDR
Rp394.6665088
1 WEED Token(WEED) to PHP
1.3933312
1 WEED Token(WEED) to EGP
￡E.1.1195904
1 WEED Token(WEED) to BRL
R$0.1281088
1 WEED Token(WEED) to CAD
C$0.033152
1 WEED Token(WEED) to BDT
2.907904
1 WEED Token(WEED) to NGN
34.3684416
1 WEED Token(WEED) to COP
$91.7827328
1 WEED Token(WEED) to ZAR
R.0.409664
1 WEED Token(WEED) to UAH
0.9971648
1 WEED Token(WEED) to TZS
T.Sh.58.4689984
1 WEED Token(WEED) to VES
Bs5.23328
1 WEED Token(WEED) to CLP
$22.33024
1 WEED Token(WEED) to PKR
Rs6.7386176
1 WEED Token(WEED) to KZT
12.6022592
1 WEED Token(WEED) to THB
฿0.7693632
1 WEED Token(WEED) to TWD
NT$0.7314752
1 WEED Token(WEED) to AED
د.إ0.0869056
1 WEED Token(WEED) to CHF
Fr0.018944
1 WEED Token(WEED) to HKD
HK$0.1839936
1 WEED Token(WEED) to AMD
֏9.1004608
1 WEED Token(WEED) to MAD
.د.م0.220224
1 WEED Token(WEED) to MXN
$0.4385536
1 WEED Token(WEED) to SAR
ريال0.0888
1 WEED Token(WEED) to ETB
Br3.6661376
1 WEED Token(WEED) to KES
KSh3.0672704
1 WEED Token(WEED) to JOD
د.أ0.01678912
1 WEED Token(WEED) to PLN
0.0873792
1 WEED Token(WEED) to RON
лв0.1044288
1 WEED Token(WEED) to SEK
kr0.22496
1 WEED Token(WEED) to BGN
лв0.0400192
1 WEED Token(WEED) to HUF
Ft7.9569536
1 WEED Token(WEED) to CZK
0.5003584
1 WEED Token(WEED) to KWD
د.ك0.00726976
1 WEED Token(WEED) to ILS
0.07696
1 WEED Token(WEED) to BOB
Bs0.1643392
1 WEED Token(WEED) to AZN
0.040256
1 WEED Token(WEED) to TJS
SM0.21904
1 WEED Token(WEED) to GEL
0.0641728
1 WEED Token(WEED) to AOA
Kz21.5859776
1 WEED Token(WEED) to BHD
.د.ب0.00890368
1 WEED Token(WEED) to BMD
$0.02368
1 WEED Token(WEED) to DKK
kr0.1534464
1 WEED Token(WEED) to HNL
L0.6258624
1 WEED Token(WEED) to MUR
1.0878592
1 WEED Token(WEED) to NAD
$0.4125056
1 WEED Token(WEED) to NOK
kr0.2394048
1 WEED Token(WEED) to NZD
$0.0412032
1 WEED Token(WEED) to PAB
B/.0.02368
1 WEED Token(WEED) to PGK
K0.1001664
1 WEED Token(WEED) to QAR
ر.ق0.0866688
1 WEED Token(WEED) to RSD
дин.2.4096768
1 WEED Token(WEED) to UZS
soʻm285.3011392
1 WEED Token(WEED) to ALL
L1.9921984
1 WEED Token(WEED) to ANG
ƒ0.0423872
1 WEED Token(WEED) to AWG
ƒ0.0423872
1 WEED Token(WEED) to BBD
$0.04736
1 WEED Token(WEED) to BAM
KM0.0400192
1 WEED Token(WEED) to BIF
Fr69.83232
1 WEED Token(WEED) to BND
$0.030784
1 WEED Token(WEED) to BSD
$0.02368
1 WEED Token(WEED) to JMD
$3.8193472
1 WEED Token(WEED) to KHR
95.48368
1 WEED Token(WEED) to KMF
Fr10.08768
1 WEED Token(WEED) to LAK
514.7825984
1 WEED Token(WEED) to LKR
රු7.243712
1 WEED Token(WEED) to MDL
L0.4027968
1 WEED Token(WEED) to MGA
Ar106.66656
1 WEED Token(WEED) to MOP
P0.1903872
1 WEED Token(WEED) to MVR
0.362304
1 WEED Token(WEED) to MWK
MK41.2543488
1 WEED Token(WEED) to MZN
MT1.513152
1 WEED Token(WEED) to NPR
रु3.3751104
1 WEED Token(WEED) to PYG
167.93856
1 WEED Token(WEED) to RWF
Fr34.54912
1 WEED Token(WEED) to SBD
$0.1948864
1 WEED Token(WEED) to SCR
0.351648
1 WEED Token(WEED) to SRD
$0.91168
1 WEED Token(WEED) to SVC
$0.2081472
1 WEED Token(WEED) to SZL
L0.4125056
1 WEED Token(WEED) to TMT
m0.08288
1 WEED Token(WEED) to TND
د.ت0.0702112
1 WEED Token(WEED) to TTD
$0.161024
1 WEED Token(WEED) to UGX
Sh82.78528
1 WEED Token(WEED) to XAF
Fr13.47392
1 WEED Token(WEED) to XCD
$0.063936
1 WEED Token(WEED) to XOF
Fr13.47392
1 WEED Token(WEED) to XPF
Fr2.43904
1 WEED Token(WEED) to BWP
P0.3194432
1 WEED Token(WEED) to BZD
$0.0478336
1 WEED Token(WEED) to CVE
$2.2683072
1 WEED Token(WEED) to DJF
Fr4.21504
1 WEED Token(WEED) to DOP
$1.5290176
1 WEED Token(WEED) to DZD
د.ج3.0945024
1 WEED Token(WEED) to FJD
$0.0537536
1 WEED Token(WEED) to GNF
Fr205.8976
1 WEED Token(WEED) to GTQ
Q0.182336
1 WEED Token(WEED) to GYD
$4.9789568
1 WEED Token(WEED) to ISK
kr2.98368

WEED Token Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of WEED Token, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About WEED Token

How much is WEED Token (WEED) worth today?
The live WEED price in USD is 0.02368 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current WEED to USD price?
The current price of WEED to USD is $ 0.02368. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of WEED Token?
The market cap for WEED is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of WEED?
The circulating supply of WEED is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of WEED?
WEED achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of WEED?
WEED saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of WEED?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for WEED is $ 54.43K USD.
Will WEED go higher this year?
WEED might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out WEED price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
WEED Token (WEED) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
11-02 15:42:00Industry Updates
The total market cap of stablecoins decreased by 0.45% over the past week, still maintaining above $300 billion
11-01 15:13:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October monthly candle closed down 3.69%, marking the third declining October in history
11-01 13:14:00Industry Updates
Crypto market shows slight warming, all three major U.S. stock indices record at least six consecutive monthly gains
10-31 18:37:21Industry Updates
Crypto Fear & Greed Index currently at 29, market sentiment remains in "Fear"
10-31 15:48:21Industry Updates
Data: The peak trading volume of CEX in this crypto bull market is still far below the 2021 level
10-31 05:09:00Industry Updates
$1.134 billion liquidated across the market in the past 24 hours, mainly long positions

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

