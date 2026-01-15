Wrapped eETH Price Today

The live Wrapped eETH (WEETH) price today is $ 3,647.93, with a 1.28% change over the past 24 hours. The current WEETH to USD conversion rate is $ 3,647.93 per WEETH.

Wrapped eETH currently ranks #8762 by market capitalisation at $ 10.74B, with a circulating supply of 2.94M WEETH. During the last 24 hours, WEETH traded between $ 3,583.98 (low) and $ 3,731.48 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 5,298.907072826084, while the all-time low was $ 1,500.4746650708223.

In short-term performance, WEETH moved 0.00% in the last hour and +8.72% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 260.14.

Wrapped eETH (WEETH) Market Information

Rank No.8762 Market Cap $ 10.74B$ 10.74B $ 10.74B Volume (24H) $ 260.14$ 260.14 $ 260.14 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 10.74B$ 10.74B $ 10.74B Circulation Supply 2.94M 2.94M 2.94M Total Supply 2,944,622.4218724 2,944,622.4218724 2,944,622.4218724 Public Blockchain ETH

