Novastro Price Today

The live Novastro (XNL) price today is $ 0.0006805, with a 0.10% change over the past 24 hours. The current XNL to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0006805 per XNL.

Novastro currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- XNL. During the last 24 hours, XNL traded between $ 0.0006303 (low) and $ 0.000687 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, XNL moved -0.05% in the last hour and +0.29% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 67.11K.

Novastro (XNL) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 67.11K$ 67.11K $ 67.11K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 680.50K$ 680.50K $ 680.50K Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Public Blockchain BSC

